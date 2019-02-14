Madison County man's murder trial scheduled

A three-day jury trial has been scheduled for a Madison County man charged with first-degree murder.

Dale Wayne Bryant's trial is to begin July 30, according to an order filed Tuesday in Madison County Circuit Court and signed by Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay.

Bryant, 56, of Combs shot his neighbor in the back with a 12-gauge shotgun after an argument Aug. 8, according to a probable-cause report.

Samuel Scott Hicks, 30, died at the scene.

Bryant has pleaded innocent.

Bryant told police that "he was having neighbor troubles," according to the report by Lt. Russell Alberts of the Madison County sheriff's office.

Bryant left his house about 8 a.m. with a shotgun in his hands and walked to Madison County Road 4322, according to the report.

"Witnesses stated that he struck Hicks in the face with the shotgun," Alberts wrote. "Hicks took the shotgun from him and a physical altercation ensued. The altercation broke up. Hicks started to walk away when Bryant retrieved his shotgun and fired a round at Hicks, missing him and striking a tree, at which time he pumped another round into the chamber and fired again at Hicks, this time striking him in the back as he was going away."

State Desk on 02/14/2019