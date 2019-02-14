NLR man arrested in Maumelle death

A North Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of a Maumelle man, according to a police spokesman.

Maumelle police officers arrested Jakobi Cortez Alston, 19, on a charge of first-degree murder Wednesday in the slaying Jan. 9 of Anthony Thomas Jr., 19, department spokesman Capt. Jim Hansard said Wednesday.

Thomas was found shot in a bedroom of his apartment about 11:30 a.m. at 1500 Union Court, Hansard said. A neighbor called the police after seeing Thomas' front door open and askew, according to a previous report.

Alston was being interviewed Wednesday evening at the Maumelle Police Department, and Hansard said that afterward he would be transferred to the Pulaski County jail.

