One of nation's best receivers to visit Arkansas

Arkansas is expected to host one of the nation’s top receivers for an unofficial visit next month.

LSU receiver commitment Darin Turner (6-4, 215) of Memphis Central had offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Louisville, Mississippi State and others in March of last year.

His former teammates at Central, defensive lineman Eric Gregory and receiver Shamar Nash, signed with Arkansas in December after playing last fall at IMG Academy in Florida. He plans to visit Fayetteville on March 9.

“My former teammates go there and they got a good coaching staff,” said Turner of Arkansas.

ESPN rates Turner a 4-star prospect, the No. 8 receiver and No. 54 overall prospect in the nation in the 2020 class.

Turner helped lead Central to the second round of the 6A playoffs before falling to Germantown. He’s communicating with special assistant Sean Tuohy.

“I’ve really been talking to SJ,” Turner said. “He’s a very funny guy and he’s cool.”

Arkansas signed one of the better receivers classes for 2019 and recently landed highly touted receiver Ze'Vian Capers from Georgia for the 2020 class.

For Arkansas to flip Turner, he needs to have a different experience.

“I know something from a college just has to surprise me with something I haven’t already seen,” Turner said.