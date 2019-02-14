Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police search for woman who robbed bank near McCain Mall, authorities say

by Clara Turnage | Today at 2:17 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption North Little Rock police are searching for a woman they say robbed a bank near McCain Mall Thursday morning. - Photo by North Little Rock Police Department

A woman walked out of a North Little Rock bank Thursday morning with an undisclosed amount of money, a police spokesman said.

North Little Rock police spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said at approximately 10:25 a.m., a woman walked into the Simmons Bank at 3929 McCain Blvd. and demanded money from a bank employee.

The woman then left the bank and walked toward McCain Mall, Cooper said. The bank is separated from the mall by a parking lot. In photos the police department released, the woman has light brown hair in a high ponytail and was last seen wearing a black jacket with blue jeans and black shoes.

Whether the woman was armed at the time of the robbery was not immediately clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT