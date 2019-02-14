Police search for woman who robbed bank near McCain Mall, authorities say

North Little Rock police are searching for a woman they say robbed a bank near McCain Mall Thursday morning. - Photo by North Little Rock Police Department

A woman walked out of a North Little Rock bank Thursday morning with an undisclosed amount of money, a police spokesman said.

North Little Rock police spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said at approximately 10:25 a.m., a woman walked into the Simmons Bank at 3929 McCain Blvd. and demanded money from a bank employee.

The woman then left the bank and walked toward McCain Mall, Cooper said. The bank is separated from the mall by a parking lot. In photos the police department released, the woman has light brown hair in a high ponytail and was last seen wearing a black jacket with blue jeans and black shoes.

Whether the woman was armed at the time of the robbery was not immediately clear.