Suspect in custody in shooting of clerk

A man wanted in the shooting that wounded a convenience store clerk in Little Rock was arrested Wednesday, exactly one week after the clerk was injured during a robbery, a police spokesman said.

Timothy Rydell Bunch, 46, was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated robbery, first-degree battery and theft of property in the shooting at the Shell station at 16900 Cantrell Road, according to the spokesman, officer Eric Barnes, and the Pulaski County jail roster.

On Feb. 6, a man entered the Shell station and demanded money from 21-year-old Dillion Reddick, who did not comply, according to a police report.

The robber pulled the trigger twice before finally shooting Reddick in his hip and running away with beer, chips and cigarettes, the report said.

Barnes said Reddick had surgery for his injuries, but had been released from the hospital as of Wednesday evening.

Bunch was in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday night with no bail set.

Metro on 02/14/2019