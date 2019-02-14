THE WEEKEND TEN: Where to go and what to do

1 VERIZON (FRIDAY)

North Little Rock's Verizon Arena hosts James Taylor & His All-Star Band and Bonnie Raitt and her band, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $69-$103. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

2 VERIZON (SUNDAY)

Also at Verizon Arena this weekend: country star Dwight Yoakam at 8 p.m. Sunday in the smaller-scale, more intimate Theater@Verizon. Dillon Carmichael opens the show. Tickets are $49.75-$89.75 (plus service charges). Call (800) 745-3000 or visit Ticketmaster.com.

3 VIVID

And speaking of James Taylor, the world premiere of a tribute to his music, choreographed by Ballet Arkansas' Executive and Artistic Director Michael Fothergill, is on the program for Ballet Arkansas' Fire & Rain, 7 p.m. today-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at the Center for Humanities and Arts Theater, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College main campus, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Also on the program, combining classical ballet and contemporary dance: Ludwig Minkus' Don Quixote Suite and the balcony scene from Sergei Prokofiev's Romeo & Juliet and tickets are $30-$35, $25 for senior citizens, $20 for students, $15 for children 12 and younger. And kids can enjoy an interactive program with video projections, song and dance in Mary Poppins, noon Sunday. Tickets are $10-$15. Call (501) 812-2387 or visit balletarkansas.org or charts.uaptc.edu/ballet-arkansas.

4 VEXATION

Determined missionaries trying to convert Africans into Latter Day Saints make their mark in humorous, musical fashion in The Book of Mormon (from the creators of South Park and Avenue Q), 7:30 p.m. today-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, Markham Street and Broadway, Little Rock. Tickets are $35-$138. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

5 VEHICLES

Those looking to add some style and comfort to their road trips can stop by the Arkansas RV Show, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at the Statehouse Convention Center, 101 E. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is $6, free for children 12 and under. Call (501) 765-1423.

6 VIVACIOUS

Arkansas Circus Arts presents a unique show for the 18 and older crowd, 7 p.m. today-Friday at Sway Nightclub, 412 Louisiana St., Little Rock, as Circus Arts and drag performers and local burlesque talent join for Cirque D'Amour: A Cabaret Experience. Tickets are $25. Call (501) 725-4975 or visit arkansascircusarts.com.

7 VIVACE

The Brasil Guitar Duo — Joao Luiz and Douglas Lora — performs at 7:30 p.m. today at Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock, under the auspices of the Chamber Music Society of Little Rock, in collaboration with the University of Arkansas-Little Rock. The program includes works by Jean-Philippe Rameau, Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Frederic Hand, Egberto Gismonti and Leo Brouwer. A meet-the-artists reception, with wine and appetizers from Cafe Bossa Nova, will follow. Support comes from the Arkansas Arts Council. Tickets are $25, free for students. Call (615) 775-6744 or visit chambermusicLR.com/tickets.

8 VERDI

Soprano Joylyn Rushing, a University of Central Arkansas graduate student, and the winner of the Student Concerto Competition, joins the Conway Symphony Orchestra and conductor Israel Getzov to sing the aria "A fors e lui" from La Traviata by Giuseppe Verdi, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Reynolds Performance Hall, UCA, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The program also includes the La Traviata Prelude (with conducting student Isaac Terceros on the podium) and the Symphony No. 9, "From the New World," by Antonin Dvorak. Tickets are $20-$38, $5 for children and students of any age with valid ID, free for students involved in a music program. Call (501) 450-3265 or visit ConwaySymphony.org.

9 VOCALISTS

Singer-songwriters Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt perform twice in Arkansas this weekend: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Eureka Springs Auditorium, 36 S. Main St., Eureka Springs; tickets are $45-$85 — visit theauditorium.org; and 8 p.m. Sunday in First Financial Music Hall at the Griffin, 101 E. Locust St. in El Dorado's Murphy Arts District. Doors open at 7. Tickets are $60-$115. Call (870) 444-3007 or visit eldomad.com.

10 VALENTINE

If you need reminding that today is Valentine's Day (also known in some circles as "National Torture Single People Day") and you haven't yet made a reservation at an area restaurant, and you realize your only choices will be to feed fast food to your sweetheart or wait several hours for a table, even at IHOP, you still have a very few hours to get up to speed. Likewise: candy, flowers and/or cards. For those who are coupled and those who are not, we have good news: On Friday, most retailers will be selling all that at half price. (Big discounts on unsold jewelry, however, are unlikely.)

Weekend on 02/14/2019