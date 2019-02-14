A Wonderful Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is a holiday that some people think was created by Hallmark to make money, but truth be told, I think flowers win out over cards, and candy probably comes in second with restaurants in the running as well for a market share. I am big on all holidays and special events, so I like to make the day special. I buy candy and treats for many people, and everywhere I went today I wished people Happy Valentine's Day. This year we decided to do our Valentine's dinner at home (we are going to James Taylor concert tomorrow and will do dinner out). I enjoy cooking, so we had our special meal at home and it was excellent and much less expensive than had we eaten out.

Surf and turf, cheese grits for Clay, green beans and then I bought mini-bundt cakes

with a special one just for Clay. I sous vided the lobster tails and they were really tasty.



This morning, Clay had flowers delivered to the house, and they were designed by my friend Mary and delivered by her brother. They are amazing!



Clay knows my fondness for flowers and he never misses. This year he really went over the top.

Valentine's Day is not just an American holiday, it is celebrated in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France and Australia as well.



What is wrong with a day to remind people to honor those they love--whether a husband or wife, a girlfriend or boyfriend, or simply friends and family members. So Happy Valentine's Day to everyone. Enjoy!