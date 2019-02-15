2 more men held in Helena slaying

Two men wanted in the January fatal shooting of a man in Helena-West Helena were arrested Monday by the U.S. Marshals Service, authorities said.

Dedrick Bragg, 27, and Vann Bragg, 30, were arrested shortly after 6:10 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of College Street in Marvell, according to the Helena-West Helena Police Department.

Vann Bragg faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree battery, possession of a firearm by a certain person and engaging in violent criminal group activity.

Dedrick Bragg faces charges of facilitation or solicitation of first-degree murder, hindering apprehension or prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and engaging in violent criminal group activity.

Court appearances for both are scheduled for March 4.

Police said they believe the two participated in the Jan. 22 killing of Kasey Grant, 25, as he sat in an SUV outside a gas station in Helena-West Helena. A 17-year-old who was in the vehicle also was injured.

A third suspect in the shooting, 23-year-old Jason Robinson, was arrested Jan. 22, Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith said. He said, a call about a shooting led authorities to Robinson, who was found in a ditch with an injured leg.

Robinson faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and engaging in violent criminal group activity, authorities said.

State Desk on 02/15/2019