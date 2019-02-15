Arkansas gas station clerk shoots, injures armed robber, police say

A central Arkansas store clerk shot and injured a would-be robber who brandished a gun and demanded cash Thursday evening in Jacksonville, authorities said.

The robbery attempt happened after 11 p.m. at an Express Mart at 1530 W. Main St., the Jacksonville Police Department said Friday.

Authorities said a man held a silver handgun on the counter and demanded money from the clerk. At some point, the clerk grabbed a gun behind the counter and shot the gunman.

A police spokeswoman said medical crews brought the robbery suspect to a local hospital for his injuries. His condition wasn’t immediately known, she said.

No charges have been filed as of Friday morning. Police didn't identify the clerk or the suspect.