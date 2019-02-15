Attorney, faith-based leaders ask Arkansas Racing Commission to slow casino-rules process

A Little Rock attorney and two faith-based leaders petitioned the state Racing Commission in a joint effort Friday to slow down the process of adopting rules governing casino operations in the state.

They also cautioned that sports betting should be thoroughly researched before moving forward.

Scott Trotter — a Little Rock attorney who represented the group Ensuring Arkansas’ Future, which campaigned against allowing casinos in the state — as well as Jerry Cox, president of the faith-based Family Council, and the Rev. Stephen Copley of North Little Rock presented the commission with a report from Keith C. Miller, a law professor at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Trotter said he begin looking into the issue after Amendment 100 was approved by voters in November to legalize casino gaming in the state.

Document Keith C. Miller's report on casino rules View

“I was interested in how the Racing Commission was going to go about trying to handle the enforcement and administration of the casinos. It is no question that they are woefully understaffed in order to ultimately do the job once the casinos are operating,” Trotter said. “They are really are going to be hard pressed in a short period of time to come up with regulations both to govern applications and licensing as well as the extensive regulation of the casino operations.”

