Bail set for North Little Rock teen charged in killing

A North Little Rock teenager accused of fatally shooting another 19-year-old in Maumelle last month was set a half-million dollar bond Friday following his arrest two days before.

Jakobi Cortez Alston, 19, who appeared in Pulaski County court Friday morning, faces a first-degree murder charge in the Jan. 9 killing of 19-year-old Anthony Thomas Jr.

Authorities said at the time they found Thomas unresponsive in the bedroom of his Maumelle apartment after a neighbor called with concerns about his door being open and askew.

Police said they arrested Alston Wednesday evening. He also was charged with theft of property.

Online court records don't list any past criminal charges filed against Alston or an attorney to comment on the charges.

He remained in the Pulaski County jail Friday.