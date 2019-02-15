Diamond Hogs' season opener postponed because of weather

— Arkansas will have to wait another day to start its 2019 baseball season.

The Razorbacks' game against Eastern Illinois scheduled for 3 p.m., Friday has been postponed because of cold and rainy weather in Fayetteville. The game is scheduled to be made up Saturday beginning at noon, part of a doubleheader at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Saturday's second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games will be nine innings.

Fans must have a ticket to Saturday's game for admission to both games of the doubleheader. Single-game tickets for Friday's game can be exchanged through the Razorback Ticket Office.

The Razorbacks and Panthers are scheduled to play Game 3 of their weekend series Sunday at 1 p.m.

Rain, sometimes freezing, fell in Fayetteville on Friday morning and the day's high temperature is forecast for 32 degrees. All of Northwest Arkansas is under a winter weather advisory until Friday night.

The rain is expected to move out of the area sometime Friday afternoon, but below-freezing temperatures and wind chills in the teens or 20s made playing Friday night undesirable.

The forecast is better for the rest of the weekend. According to the National Weather Service, Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 43 degrees and Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 46.

The Razorbacks' season opener will be their first game since June 28 of last year when they lost 5-0 to Oregon State in the decisive game of the College World Series championship round in Omaha, Neb.

Arkansas enters the season ranked No. 12 in the USA Today coaches' poll.

The last time the Razorbacks opened the season with a doubleheader was 2009, when they defeated Washington State 4-2 and 7-5 in 10 innings in Fayetteville.

Prior to the 1990s, Arkansas played doubleheaders most years to open the season.