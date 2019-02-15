Sections
Man arrested in 3rd fire at Mississippi furniture factory

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:11 p.m.

ECRU, Miss. — A northeast Mississippi man is charged with three counts of second-degree arson in a furniture factory fire.

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask says 30-year-old Jason Lee Doss of Pontotoc is jailed awaiting a hearing on bail. It's unclear if Doss has a lawyer to speak for him.

Thursday's blaze at American Furniture in Ecru was the third fire there in just over a year. An October fire was ruled arson, while the cause of a January 2018 fire is unknown.

Local news outlets report Doss has confessed and that all three charges are related to Thursday's fire.

Sheriff Mask says employees followed Doss down a road, leading to his arrest.

No employees were injured, but company officials estimate more than 5,000 pieces of finished furniture were destroyed.

