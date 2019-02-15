Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More than 10,000 Arkansans fail to meet Medicaid work requirement in January

by Andy Davis | Today at 12:21 p.m. 1comment

More than 10,200 Arkansas Works enrollees failed to meet the program’s work requirement last month, the Department of Human Services reported Friday.

The 10,258 enrollees who failed to meet the requirement in January included 1,363 who had left the program by Feb. 7 for reasons unrelated to the requirement.

The remaining 8,895 enrollees who didn’t meet the requirement in January will lose coverage for the rest of 2019 if they incur two more months of noncompliance during the year. Once kicked off the program, they cannot re-enroll until next year.

To meet the requirement, enrollees report to the state that they've spent at least 80 hours during the month on work or other approved activities, unless they qualify for an exemption. Reporting can be done by phone or on a state website.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • GeneralMac
    February 15, 2019 at 12:38 p.m.

    Proof that Arkansas has too much tax money floating around if those 10,200 people UNWILLING TO WORK had tax money paying for their health insurance.

    This crackdown on abuse of taxpayer money was long overdue !
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT