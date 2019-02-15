More than 10,000 Arkansans fail to meet Medicaid work requirement in January

More than 10,200 Arkansas Works enrollees failed to meet the program’s work requirement last month, the Department of Human Services reported Friday.

The 10,258 enrollees who failed to meet the requirement in January included 1,363 who had left the program by Feb. 7 for reasons unrelated to the requirement.

The remaining 8,895 enrollees who didn’t meet the requirement in January will lose coverage for the rest of 2019 if they incur two more months of noncompliance during the year. Once kicked off the program, they cannot re-enroll until next year.

To meet the requirement, enrollees report to the state that they've spent at least 80 hours during the month on work or other approved activities, unless they qualify for an exemption. Reporting can be done by phone or on a state website.

