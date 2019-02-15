Sections
New penalties OK'd for passing buses

by Michael R. Wickline | Today at 2:50 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Rep. Charlene Fite (left), R-Van Buren, is shown with Rep. Mark McElroy, D-Tillar, and Rep. Stephen Magie, D-Conway, in this file photo. - Photo by Thomas Metthe

Legislation that would increase the penalties for drivers who illegally pass a school bus "while demonstrating a reckless disregard for safety" zipped through the Arkansas Senate on Thursday.

The Senate voted 33-0 to send House Bill 1006 by Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren, to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The penalty for such an offense would be a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $2,500 fine.

A Section on 02/15/2019

Print Headline: New penalties OK'd for passing buses

