New penalties OK'd for passing buses

Legislation that would increase the penalties for drivers who illegally pass a school bus "while demonstrating a reckless disregard for safety" zipped through the Arkansas Senate on Thursday.
The Senate voted 33-0 to send House Bill 1006 by Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren, to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
The penalty for such an offense would be a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $2,500 fine.
