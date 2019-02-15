North Little Rock woman arrested in connection with bank robbery near McCain Mall

Officers arrested a North Little Rock woman Friday, a day after she robbed a bank before walking toward a mall, a police spokesman said.

North Little Rock police arrested Cassandra Faith Horton, 24, Friday on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property after receiving multiple tips about her identify via social media, department spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said.

Horton walked into the Simmons Bank at 3929 McCain Blvd. Thursday morning and demanded money of one of the employees, Cooper said. She left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and walked in the direction of the McCain Mall.

Horton was caught on multiple security cameras and the images that were disseminated by the department aided in her arrest, Cooper said. Horton later admitted to investigators that she entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money, according to an arrest report.

Horton was in the Pulaski County jail as of Friday evening with no bond set.