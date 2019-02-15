State Capitol news in brief

Teacher pay raise heads to governor

The Arkansas Senate on Thursday approved a measure that would implement Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to raise the state's minimum teacher salary by $4,000 over the next four years.

The Senate voted 35-0 to send House Bill 1145 by Rep. Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs, to the governor.

Under the legislation, a starting teacher with a bachelor's degree who now makes $31,800 a year would make a minimum of $32,800 next year and $36,000 by 2023.

The minimum teacher salary schedule ranks in the middle among southern states, but under HB1145, only Alabama would have a higher minimum teacher salary range, assuming other states don't raise their salaries. The raises will be reflected throughout the minimum salary schedule for teachers of all experience levels.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

Hutchinson made raising the lowest level of teacher pay a priority in his successful re-election campaign last year and legislative agenda for this year. The governor has identified $60 million in state funds to help 168 school districts meet the new standard. The state has 238 school districts.

Senate Democratic leader Keith Ingram of West Memphis said the Earle School District is projected to have a $200,000 shortfall and the Lee County School District is forecast to have an almost $250,000 shortfall after four years under this bill.

Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Jane English, R-North Little Rock, said the Legislature's educational adequacy committee will study that issue.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Driver info hike gets OK of Senate

A bill that would increase by $1.50 the fee for obtaining a person's driving record cleared the Senate on Thursday.

The Senate voted 27-2 to send Senate Bill 268 by Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning, to the House.

Johnson said the Office of Driver Services charges a $7 fee for a person's driving record information. The fee has been in existence since 1989 and Lexus-Nexis is the main consumer of that information, which it compiles for insurance companies.

He said $6 of the current fee goes to the Department of Transportation and $1 goes to the state Department of Finance and Administration.

The $1.50 increase would go to the Arkansas State Police under the bill, Johnson said.

He said the fee increase is projected by state officials to raise between $1.5 million and $1.8 million a year to help make up for the loss of revenue from the enactment of another measure halving the fee for a concealed carry gun license and the fee for renewing that license.

The Office of Driver Services processed more than 1 million driver record transactions a year from 2015 through 2018, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported in a legislative impact statement on SB268.

Act 61 will cut the concealed carry license fee from $100 to $50 and the renewal fee from $35 to $25. The initial fee for senior citizens will drop from $50 to $25. That cut will reduce revenue to the Arkansas State Police by about $1.4 million a year, according to agency officials.

Since neither SB268 and Act 61 have an emergency clause, "we would not expect either to impact until at least 90 days post sine die," or adjournment, said Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the state police.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Juvenile justice bill passes House panel

A key piece of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to reform the state's juvenile justice system through a decreased reliance on youth jails passed a House committee on Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full House.

In the House Judiciary Committee, Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, held up a stack of papers, documents and folders about a foot high that she said represented the culmination of six years of work on juvenile justice changes.

Her bill, Senate Bill 152, would mandate the use of a statewide, validated risk assessment tool to determine the needs and risks posed by children in the juvenile courts system. The tool now in use on a pilot basis in several counties is called the Structured Assessment of Violent Risk in Youth.

Troy Braswell, a juvenile judge in Faulkner County who has been using the tool, said the number of children sent to youth lockups has dropped since his court began using the assessments, as have the number of cases brought to his court.

The committee passed the bill on a unanimous voice vote.

-- John Moritz

Senate panel OKs state Bowie knife

A utensil that was known in the early 1800s as an "Arkansas Toothpick" would be the new state knife under a bill that passed a Senate committee Thursday.

Senate Bill 5 -- sponsored by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado -- would designate the Bowie knife as the official state knife. The bill was recommended unanimously for approval by the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Arkansas does not now have an official state knife.

"We're not replacing anyone?" asked Sen. Will Bond, D-Little Rock. "I've been around long enough to know that can get contentious. That's my only question. [If we] change from the butter knife to the Bowie knife, you know what I mean, the butter knife people would get upset."

Laughter erupted from the crowd.

"I haven't heard from the butter knife contingency yet," Garner quipped.

According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History and Culture website, the Bowie knife got its name from a pioneer family which settled in Arkansas and Louisiana. One of the brothers, Jim Bowie, killed a man and injured another with what became known as the "Bowie knife" in the 1827 Sandbar Duel near Natchez, Miss.

-- Jeannie Roberts

Campus free-speech bill to become law

The Arkansas House on Thursday passed a measure to protect free speech on college campuses.

Senate Bill 156 by Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville, now heads to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's desk, and a spokesman said the governor plans to sign it into law.

The legislation would bar the creation of "free-speech zones," making generally accessible, outdoor areas of state-supported colleges and universities places that could be public forums.

The bill comes after a string of high-profile speakers were disinvited from appearances at college campuses around the U.S. because campus groups disagreed with their messages.

SB156 will codify free-speech protections for students, administrators, faculty and staff members, and the guests of those people at state-supported institutions of higher education as long as the expression isn't unlawful or materially and substantially disruptive of the college's functioning.

Eight other states have passed similar laws.

-- Hunter Field

Cancer center bill passes House 93-0

The effort to help the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute gain National Cancer Institute designation cleared its final legislative hurdle on Thursday.

The Arkansas House voted 93-0 to approve Senate Bill 151 by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, which will create a trust fund to help UAMS reach its fundraising goal.

The bill already passed in the Senate, and it now heads to Gov. Asa Hutchinson to be signed into law.

The institution, which is soliciting private gifts, hopes to raise $30 million in private funds. The legislation intends for the state to raise between $10 million and $20 million a year to help establish and maintain the nationally recognized center.

Across the U.S., the National Cancer Institute has 70 designated centers, including in Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

-- Hunter Field

Measure asserts permitless carry

A resolution declaring that Arkansas is a "constitutional carry" state where citizens do not need permits to carry firearms passed the House Thursday.

The sponsor of House Resolution 1013, state Rep. Brandt Smith, R-Jonesboro, conceded that the resolution "doesn't do much" because it is nonbinding.

The resolution states that the permitless carry of a gun, either concealed or in the open, is legal. Other Republicans, such as Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, have stated that it is their belief that current state law allows for permitless open carry of firearms. However, not all prosecutors and police chiefs agree with that view.

Smith had said a resolution would clear up the discrepancy, opponents have argued that a non-bonding resolution will only muddy the waters.

Smith's resolution passed by a voice vote. House Minority Leader Charles Blake, D-Little Rock, could be heard loudly voicing his opposition.

-- John Moritz

A Section on 02/15/2019