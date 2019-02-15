Tennessee LB and teammate heading to the Hill again

Linebacker Drew Francis plans to make a trip to Fayetteville to check out the University of Arkansas for the second time in about a year.

Francis, 6-2, 193 pounds of Knoxville (Tenn.) West visited the Hogs on Feb. 24 last year with teammate and defensive end Tyrece Edwards. Both received their first scholarship offers from the Razorbacks during the visit.

During last year's trip to Arkansas, Francis was impressed by the coaching staff and something Coach Chad Morris brought up.

"What I've noticed is how [the Razorbacks are] kind of different," said Francis, who has a 3.5 grade point average. "Like their attitude towards ... I remember [Morris] saying he liked to produce men and if he hasn't, he hasn't done his job."

Francis recorded 4.68 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Virginia Tech and Florida camps last summer. He had 91 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 2 interceptions as a sophomore. As a junior, Francis recorded 89 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, a blocked field goal and a blocked punt.

Since his Arkansas offers, he's added offers from Purdue, Vanderbilt, Tulane and Western Kentucky. He's being recruited by defensive coordinator John Chavis while occasionally talking to Morris.

He's looking forward to seeing Fayetteville again when he and Edwards visit on March 2.

"Just seeing the facilities and everything again and getting to meet and talk to coach Chavis and coach Morris and seeing where their program is going," Francis said.