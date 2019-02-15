Trump says he might extend March 2 trade deadline

BEIJING — U.S. President Donald Trump says there's a "possibility" he will extend a March 2 deadline in trade talks with China if both sides are close to a deal.

Trump says that would happen "if I see that we're close to a deal or the deal is going in the right direction."

The U.S. is scheduled to raise import taxes on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods March 2 if the world's two biggest economies can't resolve their differences. The U.S. and China are in disagreement over U.S. charges that China steals U.S. technology and forces American companies to hand over trade secrets in exchange for access to China's markets.

Trump said Friday in Washington that "I would not increase the tariffs" if the negotiations are going in a positive direction.

