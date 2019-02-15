Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump declares national emergency to build border wall; Dem leaders call it unlawful, say crisis 'does not exist'

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:20 a.m. | Updated February 15, 2019 at 11:12 a.m. 12comments
story.lead_photo.caption President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House to declare a national emergency in order to build a wall along the southern border, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — Battling with one branch of government and opening a new confrontation with another, President Donald Trump announced Friday he was declaring a national emergency to fulfill his pledge to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Bypassing Congress, which approved far less money for his proposed wall than he had sought, Trump said he would use executive action to siphon billions of dollars from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts for the wall, aides said. The move is already drawing bipartisan criticism on Capitol Hill and expected to face rounds of legal challenges.

Trump made the announcement from the Rose Garden, as he claimed illegal immigration was "an invasion of our country."

Trump's move followed a rare show of bipartisanship when lawmakers voted Thursday to fund large swaths of the government and avoid a repeat of this winter's debilitating five-week government shutdown. The money in the bill for border barriers, about $1.4 billion, is far below the $5.7 billion Trump insisted he needed and would finance just a quarter of the more than 200 miles he wanted this year.

To bridge the gap, Trump announced that he will be spending roughly $8 billion on border barriers — combining the money approved by Congress with funding he plans to repurpose through executive actions, including the national emergency. The money is expected to come from funds targeted for military construction and counterdrug efforts, but aides could not immediately specify which military projects would be affected.

Despite widespread opposition in Congress to proclaiming an emergency, including by some Republicans, Trump was responding to pressure to act unilaterally to soothe his conservative base and avoid appearing like he's lost his wall battle.

Word that Trump would declare the emergency prompted condemnations from Democrats and threats of lawsuits from states and others who might lose federal money or said Trump was abusing his authority.

Trump described how the decision will be challenged and work its way through the courts, including up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

He said, "Sadly, we'll be sued and sadly it will go through a process and happily we'll win, I think."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called it an "unlawful declaration over a crisis that does not exist" and said it "does great violence to our Constitution and makes America less safe, stealing from urgently needed defense funds for the security of our military and our nation. "

"The President's actions clearly violate the Congress's exclusive power of the purse, which our Founders enshrined in the Constitution," they said. "The Congress will defend our constitutional authorities in the Congress, in the Courts, and in the public, using every remedy available."

Democratic state attorneys general said they'd consider legal action to block Trump. Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello told the president on Twitter "we'll see you in court" if he made the declaration.

Even if his emergency declaration withstands challenge, Trump is still billions of dollars short of his overall funding needed to build the wall as he promised in 2016. After two years of effort, Trump has not added any new border mileage; all of the construction so far has gone to replacing and repairing existing structures. Ground is expected to be broken in South Texas soon on the first new mileage.

The White House said Trump would not try to redirect federal disaster aid to the wall, a proposal they had considered but rejected over fears of a political blowback.

Check back for updates and read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • DowBM
    February 15, 2019 at 10:12 a.m.

    This pretty much guarantees the next president will declare a national emergency to fight climate change. Is that what conservatives want? This is the precedent that is being set.
  • Wingers
    February 15, 2019 at 10:21 a.m.

    DOWBM that’s exactly what conservatives want! You think liberals can win in 2020 on the Green Dream? Doubtful. Just another kook screwing up the facts. Climate change is real.....but what to do is a very difficult answer that’s far beyond Ocasio-Cortez comprehension. There have been 30 National emergencies since Jimmy Carter....not an unusual thing.

  • Foghorn
    February 15, 2019 at 10:22 a.m.

    Not to mention it does nothing to stop trafficking of people or drugs, nothing to address that most illegals are here on visas which they overstayed and does nothing to address employers who continue to hire illegals.

  • FireEyes
    February 15, 2019 at 10:33 a.m.

    FOGHORN - Really??? Just whisper INS or ICE in a food processing plant and see how many people disappear!

    I do think this sets a bad precedent and NO that result is NOT what conservatives want. We want protection of our borders and this is way LEFTISTS have forced us to go. The ONLY reason Pelosi and company are against the wall is because it's Trump's idea. They backed it when their side was pro-wall and that is well-documented.

    I also think drug and human trafficking need to be addressed and that's not addressed here. Ditto on businesses who hire known illegals. I know first hand of businesses who sent buses to the border and knowingly brought illegals to their plants and it wasn't because they needed employees. It was to UNION BUST. That's what brought cartel members to one town here in Arkansas and turned a small drug issue into a massive one.

    There are definitely other issues tied to a wide open border that need to be addressed but shut it first so no more come across and then tackle the others. You can't make tea until you heat the water.
  • GeneralMac
    February 15, 2019 at 10:49 a.m.

    FIREEYES................BINGO !
  • kkneeds
    February 15, 2019 at 10:51 a.m.

    So, there is 8 Billion laying around in the military budget, congress you paying attention?
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    February 15, 2019 at 10:55 a.m.

    Told you we were getting a wall. ^_^
  • Retirednwsman
    February 15, 2019 at 10:57 a.m.

    LOL. What a doofus Trump is!! A court injunction stopping this whole issue will be there before the first dozer gets to work.

  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    February 15, 2019 at 10:58 a.m.

    Dowbm never saw anything in the United States Constitution about climate change.
    Border protection and the protections of citizens is PARAMOUNT to your etc etc ad nauseum ad infinit
    (we are the world song.mp3)
  • Wingers
    February 15, 2019 at 11:10 a.m.

    Fireeyes with all the illegal activities that you have first hand knowledge of expect a visit from DEA and FBI very soon
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT