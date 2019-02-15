White woman threatens black deputy with KKK during arrest, police say

This Friday Feb. 8, 2019, booking photo made available by the Volusia County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, shows Julie Andrews, who was stopped by a deputy on suspicion of drunk driving. The deputy who is black said Andrews would have the Ku Klux Klan burn crosses on his property. The arrest report says Edwards smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office via AP)

DELAND, Fla. — A white woman stopped on suspicion of drunken driving in Florida told a black deputy she would have the Ku Klux Klan burn crosses on his yard, authorities said.

Now 53-year-old Julie Edwards faces additional charges of resisting and threatening an officer.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says the deputy responded to a report of a disturbance last week and found Edwards backing up into the driveway of her home in DeLand, Florida. An arrest report says Edwards smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal posted audio of the threats, recorded by the deputy's body camera.

Her attorney in the public defender's office didn't respond Friday to an email seeking comment.