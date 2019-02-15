Winter weather advisory covers large part of northern Arkansas

The counties in purple are under a winter weather advisory until midnight.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for more than a dozen counties in northern Arkansas for freezing rain that may cause slick conditions, the National Weather Service said.

The advisory, which covers the state's two northern-most rows of counties except for far eastern Arkansas, is set to continue through midnight.

The weather service said rain will shift to freezing rain, causing light icing and "very slippery conditions," especially on elevated roads and bridges. Less than a tenth of an inch of ice is expected.

"Please use caution when driving in the warned area, as road conditions may become hazardous," the advisory states.

In central Arkansas, only rain is forecast.