Premier of Spain calls early election

FILE - In this Jan.4, 2018 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron greets Apostolic Nuncio to France Luigi Ventura during his New Year address to diplomats at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into alleged "sexual aggression" by Luigi Ventura, the Vatican's envoy to France, according to a French judicial official. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP, File)

MADRID -- Spain will elect its third government in less than four years after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's fragile socialist government acknowledged Friday that its support had evaporated and called an early general election.

Sanchez's 8-month-old administration met its end after failing to get parliament's approval for its 2019 budget proposal earlier this week, adding to the political uncertainty that has dogged Spain in recent years.

"Between doing nothing and continuing without a budget, or giving the chance for Spaniards to speak, Spain should continue looking ahead," Sanchez said in a televised appearance from the Moncloa Palace, the seat of government, after an urgent Cabinet meeting.

The ballot will take place on April 28. It is expected to highlight the increasingly fragmented political landscape that has denied the European Union country a stable government in recent elections.

The prime minister ousted his conservative predecessor Mariano Rajoy last June, when he won a no-confidence vote triggered by a damaging corruption conviction affecting Rajoy's Popular Party.

But the simple majority of Socialists, anti-austerity parties and regional nationalists that united against Rajoy crumbled in the past week after Sanchez broke off talks with the Catalan separatists over their demands for the independence of their prosperous northeastern region.

Sanchez saw the Catalan separatists join opposition lawmakers to vote down his spending plans, including social problems he had hoped would boost his party's popularity.

Sanchez had the shortest term in power for any prime minister since Spain transitioned to democracy four decades ago.

Popular Party leader Pablo Casado celebrated what he called the "defeat" of the Socialists, attacking Sanchez for yielding to some of the Catalan separatists' demands.

"We will be deciding [in this election] if Spain wants to remain as a hostage of the parties that want to destroy it," or welcome the leadership of the conservatives, Casado said.

Catalonia's regional government spokesman, Elsa Artadi, retorted that "Spain will be ungovernable as long as it doesn't confront the Catalan problem."

A Section on 02/16/2019