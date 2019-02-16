2 killed in separate crashes in Arkansas, state police say

Two Arkansans died Friday in separate vehicle crashes, according to Arkansas State Police crash reports.

Thomas Booth, 18, died after his vehicle crossed the center line of Arkansas 5 near the unincorporated community of El Paso and was struck by an oncoming truck, a police report said.

A 72-year-old passenger in Booth's vehicle and the driver of the oncoming truck were injured in the crash that occurred at approximately 12:50 p.m., the report said. Both were taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, authorities said.

Texarkana's Alex David Walker, 44, died after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday near U.S. 67 near Fulton, a second report said. Walker's vehicle was the only one involved in the accident and he was pronounced dead by the Miller County coroner at approximately 11:55 p.m., troopers said.

Authorities said the sky was cloudy at the time of both crashes but the roads were dry.

At least 47 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.