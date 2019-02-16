Sections
Arkansas asked to reconsider ruling on LGBT rights measure

by The Associated Press | Today at 12:31 p.m. 7comments

An Arkansas city and LGBT rights advocates are asking the state Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling that blocked the city from enforcing an ordinance banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Attorneys for Fayetteville and the group Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays asked the court Friday to reconsider its decision to overturn a lower court ruling that the city could continue enforcing its ordinance while the city challenged a 2015 law that barred cities and counties from enacting protections not covered by state law. Arkansas' civil rights law doesn't cover sexual orientation or gender identity.

The filings say the lower court hasn't ruled on whether the 2015 law is constitutional. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she's reviewing the petition and would take appropriate action.

Comments

  • RBear
    February 16, 2019 at 1:09 p.m.

    What's wrong with local control? I mean, Arkansas officials ALWAYS grouse about federal overreach, opting for LOCAL CONTROL. Why wouldn't Fayetteville officials challenge this ruling to allow LOCAL CONTROL?
  • seitan
    February 16, 2019 at 1:16 p.m.

    RBEAR. You are correct, but once a law or ordinance goes against their grain, Republicans love to tell us all what to do. Just ask women.
  • GeneralMac
    February 16, 2019 at 1:47 p.m.

    Sounds like the pied piper RBear would have better luck finding "LGBT" "LGBT" to lead there rather than at the Democrat State Convention in Little Rock.
  • GeneralMac
    February 16, 2019 at 2:07 p.m.

    "gender identity"

    aka mentally insane
  • RBear
    February 16, 2019 at 2:11 p.m.

    I see fake's drunk again. Ignoring drunk trailer park racist trolls on this. I often wonder why he ever left MN. I mean, there's no family here in AR.
  • ARMNAR
    February 16, 2019 at 2:23 p.m.

    The Ku Klux Klan is GM's family.

    His family tree is a flaming cross.

    He traced it using Incestry.c0m
  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    February 16, 2019 at 2:46 p.m.

    Since the citizens of Fayetteville appear to be more progressive than the rest of the state who or what business is discriminating against the LGBT individuals and their customs ?

