Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting woman at Bryant hotel, police say

A central Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel was arrested by police in Bryant on Thursday, authorities said.

Joseph Grabanski, 37, faces rape and second-degree battery charges, according to the Bryant Police Department.

Department spokesman Sgt. Todd Crowson said police arrested Grabanski at the Super 8, 201 Dell Drive, where the alleged attack happened a few hours earlier.

He said Grabanski was likely homeless and would frequently hang out in front of local stores in the area.

Police are still investigating, Crowson said.

Crowson said Grabanski's bond was set at $100,000. He remained in Saline County jail on Saturday, according to an online jail roster.