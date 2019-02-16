Beck set as legend for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- Corey Beck, the starting point guard on the University of Arkansas' national championship basketball team in 1994 and national runner-up team in 1995, is the Razorbacks' SEC legend this year, it was announced Friday by the conference office.

Beck will be honored as part of the 21st annual basketball legends class during halftime of Arkansas' first game at the SEC Tournament, which will be held March 13-17 in Nashville, Tenn.

A three-year starter at Arkansas from 1993-95, Beck played on teams that combined for an 85-19 record, including 13-2 in NCAA Tournament games. Both losses were to national champions North Carolina in 1993 and UCLA in 1995.

When Arkansas beat Duke 76-72 to win the 1994 national championship, Beck had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. He was named to the All-Final Four Team along with teammates Corliss Williamson and Scotty Thurman.

Beck's 483 assists rank third on the Razorbacks' career list.

Other SEC legends in this year's class are Erwin Dudley, Alabama; Mike Mitchell, Auburn; Livingston Chatman, Florida; Jumaine Jones, Georgia; Johnny Cox, Kentucky; Wayde Sims, LSU; Lawrence Roberts, Mississippi State; Melvin Booker, Missouri; Carlos Powell, South Carolina; Mike Jackson, Tennessee; Antoine Wright, Texas A&M; and Derrick Byers, Vanderbilt.

Bouncing back

Arkansas sophomore forward Daniel Gafford led the Razorbacks with 26 points in a 79-78 loss at Missouri on Tuesday night after being held to a season-low eight points in a 77-65 loss at South Carolina last Saturday.

"He's commanded that attention, so I think with that being said, you have to step up to the plate and I was glad to see him do it," Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson said of Gafford's play at Missouri. "He's very capable of doing it."

Gafford is averaging 16.9 points and 8.7 rebounds going into tonight's game against Mississippi State.

"I think he just has to continue to add to our team," Anderson said. "I think he's a big part of what we do.

"We talk a lot about things going through him. I don't necessarily mean the scoring part of it. He may be the guy making extra passes.

"He's got to be consistent in his play, as well. So I'm expecting to hopefully see some of the same things take place in the Mississippi State game and as we finish up the schedule."

Spoonful

Mississippi State 6-4 senior guard Quinndary Weatherspoon is averaging 21.0 points and shooting 62.5 percent (20 of 32) from the field -- including 12 of 15 on three-pointers -- in the Bulldogs' three-game winning streak against Arkansas.

"He presents a problem because he's so strong," Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson said. "He can rebound and he can score inside and outside, and it seems he's starting to play some of his best basketball right around this time.

"Just has a great nose for the ball, great instincts. He's been around awhile. He's a veteran and he's the leader of their team."

Before Weatherspoon hit Arkansas for 22 points in the Bulldogs' only game against the Razorbacks last season, and for 25 and 16 in two games as a sophomore, he struggled as a freshman when he was 2 of 13 from the field and finished with 5 points.

Defense, defense

Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said the first half at South Carolina was the best defense his team has played this season.

The Razorbacks forced 15 turnovers by the Gamecocks and led 35-31 at halftime.

South Carolina rallied to win 77-65 by outscoring Arkansas 46-30 in the second half, when the Gamecocks shot 60.7 percent (17 of 28) and had 6 turnovers.

In Missouri's 79-78 victory over the Razorbacks on Tuesday night, the Tigers jumped out to a 46-36 halftime lead and finished with 11 turnovers after having 24 in a 72-60 loss at Arkansas earlier this season.

"Coming out of halftime for South Carolina, I feel like we settled," Arkansas forward Daniel Gafford said of losing focus on defense. "We couldn't get stops. We gambled a lot on certain possessions, and they scored off of that."

Arkansas pushed its lead to 50-37 in the second half.

"I guess we were just satisfied with that lead," Gafford said. "And we just couldn't find a way to put them away."

Freshman guard Isaiah Joe said the Razorbacks need to regain the edge they had in the first half at South Carolina.

"We were out there getting deflections, we were talking on defense, rotating in lanes," Joe said. "We've just got to get back to playing that way."

Stay focused

Mississippi State Coach Ben Howland said he has talked to Bulldogs' freshman forward Reggie Perry about not being distracted tonight when he figures to get booed by Arkansas fans.

Perry committed to play at Arkansas, then switched to Mississippi State.

"He knows there are going to be a bunch of people rooting against him there," Howland said. "He's just got to stay focused on what's important, which is playing his best to help our team be successful."

Three-pointers

Mississippi State is leading the SEC in three-point shooting at 37.5 percent.

The Bulldogs have hit 205 of 547 three-point attempts, led by Lamar Peters (65 of 164), Quinndary Weatherspoon (36 of 91), Tyson Carter (34 of 95), Aric Holman (33 of 82) and Nick Weatherspoon (20 of 52).

"They have multiple guys that can shoot it, so our defense is going to have to be everywhere," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said. "We have to make sure they're contested three-point shots."

In the Razorbacks' previous two games, South Carolina hit 10 of 15 three-pointers and Missouri hit 9 of 26.

"You can't let shooters get comfortable because that's what they like," Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe said. "You give them space, they're going to knock down the shots.

"I think we've just got to be aggressive, play the passing lanes, and push them off the line and make sure we get the long rebounds that come off."

Overtime blues

Overtime hasn't paid off for Arkansas or Mississippi State.

Each team is 0-2 in overtime games, with the Razorbacks losing to Texas 73-71 and LSU 94-88. The Bulldogs lost to South Carolina 87-82 and LSU 92-88.

Photo by AP

Mississippi State guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (11) looks for an open shot against Auburn guard Bryce Brown (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.

