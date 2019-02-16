Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic Legislature Drivetime Mahatma Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Floors collapse at Russian university in St. Petersburg

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:51 a.m. 4comments
story.lead_photo.caption Russian Emergency employees work at the scene of the collapse building of the Saint Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Russian emergency authorities say several floors of a university building in Russia’s second-largest city have collapsed. There was no immediate information on casualties.

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Part of the roof and several floors of university building in Russia's second-largest city collapsed Saturday, but officials say there were no casualties.

The Emergencies Ministry said the collapse at the Saint Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics took place as construction work was underway. An investigation into criminal violation of construction safety has been opened.

St. Petersburg acting governor Alexander Beglov told journalists at the scene in the central city that 81 people were evacuated from the building.

"No victims, no injured," he said.

He said about 20 of those evacuated were foreign students attending a weekend class.

The school, known as ITMO University, is one of Russia's national research universities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • Skeptic1
    February 16, 2019 at 1:07 p.m.

    Another example of socialism.
  • seitan
    February 16, 2019 at 1:20 p.m.

    Septic. Because none of our buildings or bridges ever collapse, eh? What a stupid comment on your part.

  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    February 16, 2019 at 2:04 p.m.

    glad no one was injured.
  • Skeptic1
    February 16, 2019 at 2:41 p.m.

    seitan..of course Satan, if it's anything anti-American and socialist you'll defend it every time. Our infrastructure is a disaster not because of socialism but because of 8 years of Obama that depleted our military, apologized to the World for our existence, and did nothing for the country. God only knows his role in the Deep State that is trying to sabotage our president.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT