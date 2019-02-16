High School roundups

BOYS

BEEBE 49, GREENWOOD 39 Senior guard Caleb Barrentine led the Badgers (9-15, 4-8) with 18 points in a 5A-West victory over the Bulldogs (3-21, 0-12). Sophomore Logan Worthington chipped in 15 points for Beebe.

CHARLESTON 69, WALDRON 56 Blaine Rowland led the Tigers (17-6) with 21 points in a victory over the Bulldogs in the semifinals of the 3A-1 West Tournament in West Fork. Jacob Green scored 16 and Brayden Ross tossed in 14 for Charleston.

ENGLAND 69, CUTTER MORNING STAR 47 Warren Green put in 16 points as the Lions (23-5) captured the 2A-5 South Tournament in Carlisle. Kevante Davis tossed in 14 and Tamarous Dodson 11 for England.

HOT SPRINGS 45, SHERIDAN 36 Junior Santiair Thomas and sophomore Caleb Campbell each scored 11 points as the Trojans (23-4, 11-2) defeated the Yellowjackets (15-10, 5-8) in a 5A-South Conference game.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 66, WHITE HALL 34 Behind 26 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists from Allen Flanigan, the Patriots (17-7, 9-3) routed the Bulldogs in White Hall. Airion Simmons added 19 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists and 2 blocks for Parkview.

PULASKI ACADEMY 48, LONOKE 46 Junior E.J. Anderson scored 14 points and handed out four assists as the Bruins (10-13, 6-10) ended their season with a 4A-5 Conference victory over the Jackrabbits (11-14, 4-12) in Lonoke. Sophomore Griffin Newby added nine points and nine rebounds for Pulaski Academy. Senior Tyriqe Jackson paced Lonoke with 16 points while senior Tony Bryant added 12.

GIRLS

BRYANT 49, CABOT 29 The Lady Hornets (16-8, 6-6 6A-Central) used a 22-0 run in the second half to pull away from the Lady Panthers (14-9, 5-7). McKenzie Muse led Bryant with 14 points. Kalia Walker had 10. For Cabot, Hannah Ogilvie and Ashlynn Ball each had eight points. Cabot pulled within 23-21 with 4:53 left in the third quarter, but Bryant finished the quarter on a 19-0 run to extend its lead to 42-21. The run went to 22-0 in the fourth quarter to make it 45-21 with 7:11 left to play.

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 59, LITTLE ROCK FAIR 35 Ashton Patrick dropped in 30 points as the Lady Rams kept their postseason hopes alive with a home victory over the Lady War Eagles.

