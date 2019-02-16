Houston police to review drug force U.S. ends feeding of hunger strikers

HOUSTON -- Police Chief Art Acevedo said Friday that an internal review must be conducted of his department's narcotics division after it was determined that a narcotics investigator lied in an affidavit used to justify a drug raid that led to a deadly gunbattle.

Acevedo said during a news conference Friday that authorities must determine whether other cases involving the investigator may be compromised based on his actions shortly before the Jan. 28 raid in which two residents of the home were killed.

"We will report back the good, the bad and the ugly," Acevedo said.

Acevedo and police records revealed that the investigator claimed heroin had been purchased by an informant from the residents when the drug the investigator had in his possession was actually obtained elsewhere.

While authorities still believe the residents were involved in criminal activity, Acevedo said the case now is undermined.

The informant had been working with the lead investigator in the case, who was identified in the affidavit as Officer Gerald Goines. He prepared the search warrant and has been with the police department for more than 30 years, according to investigators.

Investigators also spoke with several other informants who had previously worked with Goines and all said they had not bought drugs at the home, according to the affidavit.

Goines was one of four officers shot and wounded in the gunfight that killed 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle and 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas. He remained hospitalized Friday. A fifth officer suffered a knee injury.

In the hours after the raid, Acevedo praised the investigator as being "tough as nails." But on Friday, the chief said that there's a "high probability that there will be a criminal charge" brought against him.

Acevedo said Goines has been suspended. Another officer involved in the drug raid had previously been suspended.

