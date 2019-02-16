North Little Rock woman arrested with wine in store restroom

A North Little Rock woman was arrested Friday after locking herself in a bathroom stall in a Walmart and drinking a bottle of wine, according to an arrest report.

North Little Rock officers said Wendy Lin Drakis had gotten through half a bottle of wine when they arrived at the store on East McCain Boulevard on Friday, the report said. Drakis had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of intoxicants when officers arrested her on a charge of public intoxication, the report said.

Drakis was no longer listed in the Pulaski County jail roster as of Saturday evening.