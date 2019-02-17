AT THE POST

DAY 13 of 57

SATURDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 17,500

SATURDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $4,118,215

SATURDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $1,085,167

SATURDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,033,048

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11 a.m.; Aqueduct, 11:20 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:20 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:30 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.

SATURDAY'S STARS

David Cohen won three races and Alex Canchari won two. Cohen took over the lead in the jockey standings from Ricardo Santana and now has 16 victories in 68 starts. Santana has 15 victories in 71 starts, but he didn't win a start Saturday. Canchari is in eighth place with five victories in 48 starts.

Cohen won the second race with King of the Court ($3.80, $2.40 and $2.10), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.11; the third race with Giant Influence ($5.00, $2.80 and $2.60), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.19; and the ninth race with Hidden Ruler ($6.80, $3.80 and $3.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.68.

Canchari won the first race with Red Again ($5.20, $2.80 and $2.40), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.84. He also took the Dixie Belle with Raintree Starlet ($13.40, $5.80 and $3.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.82.

DESORMEAUX SEEKS ANOTHER SOUTHWEST

Keith Desormeaux isn't just dreaming about a second consecutive victory in the $500,000 Southwest Stakes, the Southern California-based trainer sent Sueno to Oaklawn in search of more Kentucky Derby qualifying points in Monday's Grade III race.

Desormeaux won last year's Southwest with My Boy Jack, who was exiting a third-place finish in the $100,000 Sham Stakes at Santa Anita. Sueno has four points on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard after finishing second in the Sham on Jan. 5 at Santa Anita.

"Honestly, just the way it worked out," said Desormeaux, who also will send out Sonneteer in the $500,000 Razorback on Monday. "It seemed like good timing for us. I didn't want to run him back after the Sham in four weeks in the Bob Lewis, which is the next race at Santa Anita in their series. I'd love to set him up for the Santa Anita Derby, so as you can see we have big aspirations for him."

The $1 million Santa Anita Derby is April 6 at Santa Anita, its final major prep for the Kentucky Derby.

Sueno ran for a claiming tag in his first two career starts in August at Del Mar and won the $75,900 Gold Rush Stakes at a mile on Dec. 1 at Golden Gate in his third and final race of 2018. He was beaten a length in the 1-mile Sham, which was his 3-year-old debut.

Sueno, who broke his maiden for an $80,000 claiming price Aug. 31, is the 7-2 co-second choice in the program for the Southwest. The 1 1/16-mile race offers 17 points (10-4-2-1) to the top four finishers toward starting eligibility for the Kentucky Derby. Cutting Humor is the 3-1 program favorite for trainer Todd Pletcher.

FINAL FURLONG

Oaklawn baseball caps, while supplies last, will be given away today. After the second race, fans can redeem the caps on the first floor of the grandstand through a voucher received when entering the building. ... Feb. 1 maiden special weights winner New Colossus recorded a 5-furlong bullet work (1:00) Saturday morning under Hall of Fame jockey Calvin Borel. One Liner, winner of Oaklawn's $500,000 Southwest Stakes for 3-year-olds in 2017, covered 5 furlongs in 1:01.40 on Saturday morning for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. ... The Todd Pletcher-trained Coal Front is the 5-2 program favorite for Monday's $500,000 Razorback Handicap for older horses at 1 1/16 miles. Coal Front, who schooled in the paddock Saturday morning, is scheduled to break from post 14 in the projected 14-horse field. ... She's a Julie is the 9-5 program favorite for Monday's $200,000 Bayakoa Stakes for older fillies and mares at 1 1/16 miles.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

2019 Jockey leaders

Through Saturday’s races

RK. NAME ST. W P S PCT. MONEY

David Cohen 68 16 12 7 24 $538,309 Ricardo Santana 71 15 9 6 21 $626,456 Ramon Vazquez 74 12 8 6 16 $479,431 Fernando De La Cruz 38 8 3 9 21 $410,165 David Cabrera 89 7 16 16 8 $517,483 Orlando Mojica 36 7 6 2 19 $231,500 Jermaine Bridgmohan 31 6 3 0 19 $232,504 Alex Canchari 48 5 4 6 10 $269,192 Jon Court 37 5 3 3 14 $257,271 Stewart Elliott 37 4 8 5 11 $194,502

