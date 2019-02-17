Banquet to spotlight businesses, Arkadelphia Chamber

Former University of Arkansas quarterback Clint Stoerner will be the guest speaker at the annual Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance and Area Chamber of Commerce banquet, scheduled for Feb. 28 at the Walker Conference Center at Ouachita Baptist University.

— The annual Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance and Area Chamber of Commerce banquet is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Walker Conference Center at Ouachita Baptist University.

“It is an opportunity to alert the public because we do so much work that maybe doesn’t make it to everyone’s household,” Executive Vice President Shelley Loe said. “This is a way for us to showcase and get the facts out there and let people know we are aggressively working to not only retain businesses and industry, but also recruit new businesses and industry every day.”

President and chief executive officer Stephen Bell said the two biggest features of the banquet are the guest speaker and the video that showcases all the activities from the previous year. This year’s guest speaker is former University of Arkansas quarterback Clint Stoerner.

“We try to get a guest speaker who is entertaining and has a good message,” Bell said.

“What I like about Clint is the fact that he took his passion for football and turned it into a business,” Loe said. “And that’s what we want for all of our small business owners, to take what’s passionate for them and turn it into a way to make a living, not only to prosper themselves and for their families, but also the community they live in.”

The video lasts just over four minutes and is a way to “let the public know what we are doing.”

“It is our most informative event of the year,” Loe said. “So any facts or fiction heard on the street, they come in and hear that information and that we are working hard for everybody.”

The banquet will also recognize the small and large businesses of the year, as well as volunteer organization of the year, and give out the president’s award. Nominations for this year’s awards include the following:

Business Excellence

• Alumacraft

• Southern Bancorp

• Brookshires

• Citizens Bank

• Taylor King & Associates

Excellence in Small Business

• Patterson Federal Credit Union

• 67 Grill

• Shelter Insurance - Jeremy Hughes

• Southwest Probation Services

• Knit Unto Others

Community Outreach Award

• Kiwanis of Clark County

• Ouachita Baptist University Elrod Center for Family & Community

• Clark County Humane Society

• Downtown Arkadelphia Organization

• Group Living Inc.

This year, the chamber will also recognize Arkadelphia School District Teacher of the Year Whitney Smith. Smith serves as an assistant band director and has been with the district for 16 years.

“We want the business community to recognize her for the work she has done,” Loe said. “It is important for the business community to show their appreciation for the outstanding job [educators] are doing.

“The public schools have always attended, but it has not always been where we have acknowledged the work they are doing. Education in Clark County is very important.”

Bell said the event also offers networking opportunities.

“I think that’s one of the things that people find is their favorite thing to do,” Bell said. “It is a chance for everyone to get together and network.”

Loe said it is an opportunity for CEOs and individual business owners to have a casual conversation that could benefit both going forward.

Loe said there are 365 businesses in the chamber right now, but an average of about 350 to 400 people attend the banquet. The banquet is open to nonmembers as well, and the past two years, the event has sold out. Loe said organizers do their best to try to accommodate everyone and will find a seat for anyone who wants to attend.

Last year, the banquet raised $10,000, and the money goes toward the operation of the chamber of commerce. Loe said that, historically, it is the largest fundraiser for the chamber, and it is “very important that we sell all the tickets and have sponsors, and for the business community and individuals not tied to the chamber to financially support this organization.”

Tickets are $40 each or $350 per table. The deadline to purchase tickets is 3 p.m. Feb. 22.

For more information, call (870) 246-5542 or email ashlee@arkadelphiaalliance.com.

In 2018, the chamber either hosted or participated in 50 events, Loe said.

“We had numerous opportunities to build your network for your business and sell or promote the products you offer,” she said. “We are really proud to be a part of that. In a community our size, having 50 opportunities is pretty great.”

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.