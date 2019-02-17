Police Beat

Boyfriend charged in woman's attack

A Little Rock man was arrested on charges of assault and battery Friday after police said he spanked his girlfriend with a wooden paddle, causing her to bite a hole through her tongue and leaving her with bruises.

The attack occurred after she confronted him about an infidelity, the report said.

Kammerron L. Hubbard, 30, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault of a family or household member and third-degree domestic battery after striking the woman multiple times, the report said.

The woman also had minor bruising on her neck, the report said.

Hubbard was being held without bond in the Pulaski County jail as of Saturday evening.

Naked man out for a burger arrested

Little Rock police officers arrested a man who was walking naked Friday along Asher Avenue, an arrest report said. When officers asked him what he was doing, he said he was going "to get a burger," according to the report.

Lamar Hampton, 30, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct, the report said.

Hampton was no longer listed on the Pulaski County jail roster as of Saturday evening.

Metro on 02/17/2019