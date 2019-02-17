Campaign lapses draw ethics letters to Arkansas legislator, unsuccessful candidate

State Rep. Don Glover, D-Dermott, and unsuccessful Democratic attorney general candidate Mike Lee of Little Rock have agreed to settlements of complaints filed with the Arkansas Ethics Commission, according to records released Friday.

Glover was fined $50 and issued a public letter of caution in a settlement in which he agreed with the commission finding that he violated Arkansas Code Annotated 7-6-207 by failing to timely file a pre-election campaign-finance report, commission Director Graham Sloan said in a letter dated Tuesday to Glover.

Lee has been issued a public letter of caution in a settlement in which he agreed with the commission finding that he violated Arkansas Code Annotated 7-6-207 (a) by failing to timely file March and April campaign-finance reports and Arkansas Code Annotated 7-6-203 (a) (1) by accepting an in-kind, non-money contribution from a prohibited contributor, Sloan said in a letter to Lee.

In the general election, Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge defeated Lee.

