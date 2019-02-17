Civitan Services schedules casino-night fundraiser

Representatives of Civitan Services are asking community members to take a gamble to help people with developmental disabilities with the Bet With Heart Casino Night fundraiser.

The Bet with Heart Casino Night will take place from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Benton Event Center, 17322 Interstate 30. Tickets are $30 per person and include $100 in gaming chips, casino gaming, cocktails, a silent auction and food provided by Gina’s

Catering. All proceeds will benefit Civitan Services, which provides services for people with developmental disabilities.

“This is our second Bet With Heart event,” said Bekka Wilkerson, special events coordinator at Civitan Services. “The idea for this came out of our murder-mystery dinners. We also had casino tables at those events, and the people really enjoyed the gaming tables, so we decided to have an event that featured casino tables. Games will include blackjack, roulette, craps, poker and keno.”

Wilkerson said the first Bet With Heart event was in July of last year. She said Civitan Services has rearranged its fundraising schedule this year.

“Last year, we held the Denim and Diamonds event in February and the Bet With Heart event in July,” she said. “It was freezing in February at the Hill Barn Event Center, so we decided to rearrange those two events this year,” Wilkerson said, laughing. “We are having Bet With Heart this month — February — and Denim and Diamonds in October at the Hill Barn Event Center.

“We have some amazing silent-auction items,” Wilkerson said. “One of the biggest items is a trip for two to the U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, California, not including airfare, however. We have a lot of other good packages as well … gift certificates for clothing and accessories, beautiful jewelry.”

Civitan Services Executive Director Leah Henderson said Civitan Services “has experienced a huge growth in the number of individuals served over the past six months, due in part to the unexpected closing of another local provider.

“In order to take on a large number of new clients in such a short time span, we had a lot of unexpected costs on the front end,” Henderson said. “We had to purchase a lot of new equipment and furnishings, etc. In addition, developmental-disability providers across the state are currently facing multiple regulatory changes that will result in a loss of revenue and/or increased operating costs. Therefore, we will be asking the community to become even more involved in both our daily and special events, such as fundraising activities.

“Civitan Services was created by the people of our community for the people of our community, and we know they will step up and continue their support to help us meet the growing needs of those with developmental disabilities.”

Wilkerson said Civitan Services has been part of the community for more than 60 years. It operates a preschool program in Benton and provides services for adults with disabilities in Bryant. Civitan Services also operates a donation center and resale store at its Bryant campus.

“We have 147 in our preschool program and 166 in our adult-services program,” Wilkerson said. “We are bursting at the seams. It’s a good problem to have, but we are running out of space.”

Wilkerson said that in addition to the Bet With Heart Casino Night and Denim and Diamonds, which is set for Oct. 10, two other fundraisers will take place this year. The annual Civitan Services Golf Tournament is scheduled for April 26 at the Hurricane Golf and Country Club, and the Super Heroes Walk for Civitan Services is scheduled for Aug. 31 at the preschool in Benton.

This is the first year the Bet With Heart Casino Night will be at the Benton Event Center.

“We are super excited about that,” Wilkerson said. “We are trying to sell 250 tickets. We did not reserve the entire center, just half of the main ballroom. This is going to be a great event. It would make a great super date on the cheap … a great late Valentine’s gift.

“The theme is the Roaring Twenties. Come dressed for the occasion, … or come in your jeans. Come and have a great time and support Civitan Services.”

The menu for the evening includes chicken and waffles; mini quiches — bacon and spinach, ham and Swiss, and broccoli and mushroom; buttermilk biscuits with chocolate gravy; fruit skewers; and morning punch, sweet tea and water.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.civitanservices.com or by calling Wilkerson at (501) 776-0691.