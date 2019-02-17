COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Today

The Robber Bridegroom

RUSSELLVILLE — Ardith Morris, a 37-year veteran of the Arkansas Tech University faculty, will direct The Robber Bridegroom, her final production at ATU, at 2 p.m. at the Techionery Theatre, 1502 N. El Paso Ave. Tickets, at $12 for general admission and $8 for students, will be sold at the door. Ken Futterer, associate professor of music at ATU, serves as musical director, and ATU student Cameron Davis of Russellville is the choreographer. For more information, call (479) 964-0890.

Monday

Holiday Closing

RUSSELLVILLE — The Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive, will be closed Monday for observance of Presidents Day. For more information, call the center at (479) 968-1272.

Painting Demonstration

FAIRFIELD BAY — Mountain View artist Yun Kim will present a free painting demonstration sponsored by the North Central Arkansas Artist League from 10 a.m. to noon at Bayside Studio, 100 Greenwood Road. The public is welcome to watch her paint a landscape in acrylics. At 9:30 a.m., there will be time to socialize with Kim and other artists over light refreshments and coffee and find out how to join the NCA Artist League. A cancellation because of weather will be posted on the North Central Arkansas Artist League Facebook page.

Tuesday

Seed-Starting Workshop

CONWAY — Kim Doughty-McCannon of Bell Urban Farm will present Seed Starting: Tips, Tricks and Techniques at 6 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St. Doughty-McCannon will teach participants her recipe for seedling success and how to start plants at their home. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482.

Women’s Business Showcase

CONWAY — A Women’s Business Showcase will be offered from 6-8 p.m. in the University of Central Arkansas’ McCastlain Hall. This free event will give women an opportunity to network and shop. Kim Lane, the CEO of the Conductor, will be the speaker. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Wednesday

Movie Night With The Locals

CONWAY — Movie Night With The Locals will show the film Sita Sings the Blues at 6 p.m. at Kings’ Brick Room, 1020 Front St. This animated musical, by director and cartoonist Nina Paley, is set to late-1920s music and in scenes from the Indian epic the Ramayana. Tickets are $5 and include popcorn. Drinks can be purchased at Kings. Buy tickets at www.thelocals.be/movienight or at the door.

Dardanelle Chamber Members Luncheon

DARDANELLE — The Dardanelle Area Chamber of Commerce’s members luncheon will take place at noon at Tarasco’s Restaurant on Front Street. Lunch is a Dutch treat. The chamber will acknowledge February’s Member of the Month, the Arkansas River Valley Regional Library System. February’s speakers will include Greg Clinebell with Net Scripts, discussing its medical coder program; and students will present a look into a day in the EAST Program at Dardanelle High School. Check out the chamber’s new website at dardanellechamber.com. The chamber’s members luncheon takes place the third Wednesday of each month.

Peter Fletcher Concert

CONWAY — Peter Fletcher, an American classical guitarist based in Detroit and New York City, will perform Music of Four Centuries at 7 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library. Fletcher offers an audience-friendly, solo recital that includes repertoire from the Renaissance period through the 20th century. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.peterfletcher.com or call the library at (501) 327-7482.

Thursday

A Weigh to Lose

CONWAY — A Weigh to Lose: Managing Food Addiction will take place from 6-7 p.m. at the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave., at the University of Central Arkansas. Former yo-yo dieter Kim McPherson will point participants in the direction of permanent weight loss. The event is free. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Wedding Etiquette

CONWAY — A workshop titled Wedding Etiquette will meet from 6-8 p.m. The session will review everything regarding weddings, from the invitations to the wedding toast. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

New-Member Information Coffee

CONWAY — The Newcomers’ Club of Conway will host a new-member information coffee at 10 a.m. for any Conway resident who is interested in meeting new friends and exploring new activities. For more information about the Newcomers’ Club or directions to the coffee, call Donna at (501) 472-8447.

UACCM Career Expo

MORRILTON — The University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton will host its free Career Expo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Workforce Training Center at UACCM. From 9-11 a.m., high school students from grades 10 through 12 can explore career and program options with local companies and UACCM staff. The event will be open to UACCM students and the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. so they can meet with representatives from companies across central Arkansas to present their resumes and have on-site interviews. Employers may register for a free booth at uaccm.formstack.com/forms/workforce_jobfair.

Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. at the Maumelle Country Club, 100 Club Manor Drive. The program will be a presentation by Melissa Krebs, Maumelle city attorney. The cost is $15. For reservations, call Mary Davidson at (501) 944-5518 by Monday.

Friday

Landscape Pruning 101

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Master Gardeners will present Landscape Pruning 101, a free public workshop, from 10-11 a.m. at Legacy Gardens, a Faulkner County Master Gardener community project, at the 110 Building, 110 S. Amity Road, next to Antioch Baptist Church. The speaker will be Richard Klerk, Faulkner County Cooperative Extension county agent. Attendees will learn about pruning ornamentals, shrubs and trees with live demonstrations, plus using the correct pruning equipment.

Saturday

Faulkner County Seed Swap

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Seed Swap will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St. Participants are welcome to bring their saved seeds, heirloom and open pollinated varieties to swap. For those who don’t have any seeds to contribute, don’t worry. There will be plenty to share. Seed-starting and seed-saving information will be available. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482.

Beekeeping Basics

CONWAY — Beekeeping Basics with the Bee Man, James Rhein, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave., at the University of Central Arkansas. Participants will learn how to get started in keeping a bee colony. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Ongoing

Free Fly-Fishing Class

HEBER SPRINGS — Greg Seaton will offer a free fly-fishing class for adults and older youth from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays — Feb. 21 and 28, and March 7 and 14 — at First United Methodist Church, 11th and Pine streets. Seaton is a guide and a member of Trout Unlimited and the Little Red River Foundation. It would be best to attend all classes, but if this is not possible, students can attend when possible. To register for the class or for more information, contact Seaton at (501) 690-9166 or greg.seaton@littleredflyfishingtrips.com.

Computer Course

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E, will offer a multiclass computer course on the MS Office 2010 applications of WORD, Excel, PowerPoint and Publisher. Laptops will be provided. All sessions will be from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 19 and 26 and March 5 and 12. The cost is $110 for all four subjects. For more information or to RSVP, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

River Valley Arts Center Gift Shop Closing

RUSSELLVILLE — The gift shop at the River Valley Arts Center is closing. Anyone who has work for sale at the shop needs to pick it up by Thursday. Any artwork left in the gift shop after this date will be considered a donation. For more information, visit www.rivervalleyartscenter.org, email rvartscenter@gmail.com or call (479) 968-2452.

Adult Summer Softball Registration

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will register teams for its Summer Adult Softball League starting Feb. 25 and ending at 5 p.m. March 8. Teams that register must pay the entry fee and submit an entry form and a team roster. Forms are available in the Russellville Recreation and Parks Department Office or at www.russellvillearkansas.org. For more information, call (479) 968-1272.

Health Foundation Scholarships

CONWAY — Area full-time students in a health care field who are currently enrolled or beginning their education are invited to apply for a 2019-2020 scholarship through the Conway Regional Health Foundation. The deadline for applications is Feb. 28. For an application, visit www.conwayregional.org/scholarships, or contact the Conway Regional Health Foundation at foundation@conwayregional.org or (501) 513-5191. Recipients will be notified in April and will be recognized at a reception in the Conway Regional Auditorium.

Arkansas Women to Watch Art Exhibit

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts will present its biennial exhibit, Arkansas Women to Watch 2019: Heavy Metal, through March 9 at the Norman Fine Arts Center Gallery at Arkansas Tech University. The exhibit includes work by Holly Laws, associate professor of art at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. For more information, visit www.acnmwa.org or Facebook.

Get Up & Give Collection Project

HEBER SPRINGS — Methodist Family Health’s 10th annual Get Up & Give collection project asks Arkansans to contribute necessities to children and families. The project is during Lent, March 6 through April 18. People can donate personal-hygiene items, clothes, shoes, school supplies, bedding, funds and more to a local Methodist Counseling Clinic. The drop-off location for the River Valley & Ozark Edition coverage area is at 407 S. Seventh St., Heber Springs, AR 72543, or call (501) 365-3022. Download a list of items at www.methodistfamily.org/get-up-and-give.html, or contact Kelli Reep at kreep@methodistfamily.org or (501) 906-4210 for more information.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class will meet with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. The center also offers Tindall’s once-a-month evening class from 5:30-8. The dates will be announced. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440, or visit the center’s Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m.

Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Conway TOPS Meetings

CONWAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Dave Ward Drive. Weigh-in begins at 9:15 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 10-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church from Donaghey Avenue. For more information, call Peggy at (501) 514-0823 or Sandy at (501) 329-0558.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table also sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes Ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., with full games at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

North Metro Healthcare Awards

CONWAY — The North Metro Healthcare Awards will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 28 in the McCastlain Ballroom at the University of Central Arkansas. Dr. Chad Rodgers of the Little Rock Pediatric Clinic will be the keynote speaker. Tables of eight can be reserved for $600. To reserve seats or for more information, contact Therese Williams at therese@conwayarkansas.org or (501) 932-5411.

Sterling Scholars Lecture

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Sterling Scholars bring speakers to the Rotary Club lunches. A special presentation commemorating Arkansas Archeological Month will be offered by Catherine Swift from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6 at the Little Red Restaurant at Indian Hills, 337 Snead Drive. The event is open to the public, and purchase of lunch is optional. The Sterling Scholars Lectures are sponsored by the Rotary Club on the first Wednesday of each month.

AARP Safe Driving Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E, will offer an AARP Safe Driving Class with Clay Fires from 1-5 p.m. April 4. This class will satisfy the requirements to get a reduction on auto-insurance premiums in Arkansas. The course fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. For more information or to RSVP, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

