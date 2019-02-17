COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Monday

Democratic Party of White County Meeting

SEARCY — The Democratic Party of White County will meet Monday on the Arkansas State University-Searcy campus, 1800 E. Moore. A social hour will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6:30. All are welcome to attend.

Painting Demonstration

FAIRFIELD BAY — Mountain View artist Yun Kim will present a free painting demonstration sponsored by the North Central Arkansas Artist League from 10 a.m. to noon at Bayside Studio, 100 Greenwood Road. The public is welcome to come watch her paint a landscape in acrylics. At 9:30 a.m., there will be time to socialize with Kim and other artists over light refreshments and coffee and find out how to join the NCA Artist League. Her work can also be seen in Mountain View at The Ozark Folk Center Art Cabin and the Arkansas Craft Gallery; and at the NCA Gallery in the Conference Center in Fairfield Bay.

Guest Recital

SEARCY — Xiang Liu, a visiting professor from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies in China, will perform Chinese folk songs at 7 p.m. in the Reynolds Center Recital Hall at Harding University. The recital is free.

Thursday

Festival of Trumpets

SEARCY — The Harding University Department of Music will present Festival of Trumpets, an Arkansas Trumpet Guild recital, at 7 p.m. in the ReynoldsRecital Hall at Harding. All performers are members of the Natural State Brass Band. The recital is free.

Thursday – Saturday

Check on Chekhov

SEARCY — The Harding University Department of Theatre will present Check on Chekhov at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Ulrey Performing Arts Center. The production is based upon material by Anton Chekhov, with additional material by Harding professors Michael Claxton and Robin Miller. The show is directed by Miller. Tickets can be purchased for $10 at hardingtickets.com or at the door. For more information, contact the box office at (501) 279-4255.

Friday

Meet the Author

MOUNTAIN VIEW— Ozarka College in Mountain View will host a Meet the Author event from 4-5 p.m. in the Lecture Hall on Mountain View’s campus. Dave Malone is the author of 11 works of poetry, fiction, nonfiction and drama. His most recent book is You Know the Ones (Golden Antelope Press, 2017).

Friday and Saturday

WINGS Conference

SEARCY — The Harding University College of Bible and Ministry will host the 25th annual Women in God’s Service (WINGS) conference Friday and Saturday in the David B. Burks American Heritage Building at Harding. Registration, price and schedule information can be found at harding.edu/wings or by calling (501) 279-4448.

Saturday

Book Signing

BEEBE — Author Dot Hatfield of Beebe will introduce her fourth novel, Worth the Candle, with a book signing at 10 a.m. at the Goff Public Library, 323 N. Elm St. Other titles by Hatfield will also be available at the event. For more information, visit www.dothatfield.com or call the library at (501) 882-3235.

Leather Crafting Workshop

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S., will offer a Leather Crafting Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon at the park’s Education Center. The cost is $10, and registration is required. For more information or to sign up, call the park at (870) 892-4708 or email davidsonville@arkansas.gov.

ONGOING

First Responder Course

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville will offer a First Responder course, a prerequisite to EMT Basic Training, from 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 19 to March 28, in Room 926 of the Nursing Allied Health Building on campus. The course fee is $125, and the textbook at the UACCB Bookstore costs approximately $133, plus tax. For more information or to register, call (870) 612-2082 or email communityed@uaccb.edu.

Free Fly-Fishing Class

HEBER SPRINGS — Greg Seaton will offer a free fly-fishing class for adults and older youth from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays — Feb. 21 and 28, and March 7 and 14 — at First United Methodist Church, 11th and Pine streets. Seaton is a guide and a member of Trout Unlimited and the Little Red River Foundation. It would be best to attend all classes, but if this is not possible, students can attend when possible. To register for the class or for more information, contact Seaton at (501) 690-9166 or greg.seaton@littleredflyfishingtrips.com.

Computer Course

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E, will offer a multiclass computer course on the MS Office 2010 applications of WORD, Excel, PowerPoint and Publisher. Laptops will be provided. All sessions will be from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb.19 and 26, and March 5 and 12. The cost is $110 for all four subjects. For more information or to RSVP, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

Commercial Driver’s License Training

BATESVILLE – The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville’s community and technical education department will offer Class B Commercial Driver’s License training, with school bus endorsement, from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 26 and 28 and March 5, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9 in Room 816 of the UACCB Row Johns Building. The 20-hour course is divided into classroom preparation for the Department of Transportation written exam and hands-on experience and training. The course fee is $150. For more information or to register, email workforce@uaccb.edu or call (870) 612-2082.

A Novel Affair With Rick Bragg Cancellation

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library Friends Foundation’s fundraiser, A Novel Affair With Rick Bragg, set for March 9 at the Batesville Community Center, has been cancelled. Anyone who has purchased tickets will be given a refund. For more information, call (870) 613-3163.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class will meet with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon. every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. The center also offers Tindall’s once-a-month evening class from 5:30-8. The dates will be announced. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440, or visit the center’s Facebook page.

Journaling Club

BATESVILLE — The Literacy Project will offer a free Journaling Club with instructor Laura Landers. Participants will learn prewriting techniques that will help the ideas flow and practice journaling with writing prompts. The class will meet from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 22 through April 12, at the Citizen’s Bank Annex, 285 E. College St. Refreshments will be served, and some supplies will be on hand for preregistered guests. Drop-ins are welcome, and students may bring their own writing materials. Register online at www.myoflp.weebly.com. Select “menu” and “Join Journal Club,” or contact Landers at (870) 793-5912 or laura@oflp.org.

A Moment in Time Photo Exhibit

SEARCY — The Stevens Art Gallery at Harding University is featuring a Black History Month photography show titled A Moment in Time through March 1 on the third floor of the Olen Hendrix Building. The exhibit primarily contains the work of Virginia Bradley, along with contributions from Harding sophomore Roosevelt Presley. Subjects are posed to portray historically significant black actors, politicians, entrepreneurs, writers, artists and humanitarians. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. For more information, visit harding.edu/art or call (501) 279-4426.

Master Gardener Classes

SEARCY — The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service in White County is seeking applicants for its Master Gardener Program. A series of training classes will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays — Feb. 21 and 28 and March 7, 14 and 21 — at the new Extension Service office, 802 Davis Drive. The cost of the training and materials is $75, which includes the first year’s dues. For more information, contact the White County Cooperative Extension Service at (501) 268-5394 or ssanders@uaex.edu.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. The Lions Club raises funds for eye care and eyeglasses for White County residents who otherwise could not afford such care. New members are always welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

L.C. Sears Collegiate Seminar Series

SEARCY — The Harding University Honors College will host Harding alumnus Michael Pullara as part of the L.C. Sears Collegiate Seminar Series at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 in Cone Chapel at Harding. Pullara is the author of The Spy Who Was Left Behind: Russia, the United States, and the True Story of the Betrayal and Assassination of a CIA Agent. The event is free and open to the public.

Wind Ensemble Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Department of Music will present a concert featuring the Harding Wind Ensemble at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 in Harding’s Administration Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public.

Chili Supper and Dessert Auction

EL PASO — The annual chili supper and dessert auction to support the El Paso Community Library will take place from 6-8 p.m. March 2 at the El Paso Community Center. There is no admission charge, but donations will be accepted at the door. The supper will be followed by a dessert auction with pies, cakes and cookies sold to the highest bidders. Proceeds from the event will be used to maintain the library. For more information, call (501) 796-5974 or (501) 944-1290.

Friends in Great Places concert

BATESVILLE — The Natural Disasters will kick off the 11th annual Friends in Great Places Concert at 7 p.m. March 2 in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. Dancer and singer Alex Prince will also be featured. The Natural Disasters are a multigenre duo from north-central Arkansas composed of John T. Parks and Sarah Jo Sample. They will be joined by Pam Setser, Tim Crouch, Gary Rounds, Danny Dozier, Brad Apple, Kenny Loggains, Samuel Cobb and Irl Hess. Tickets, at $10, can be purchased at First Community Bank and UACCB or at the door. The concert is a fundraiser for Kids’ College, a summer educational program held at UACCB for first- through sixth-graders.

Lyon College Academic Day

BATESVILLE — Lyon College’s annual Academic Day, a regional math and science competition for seventh- through 12th-graders, will take place March 2 on Lyon’s campus. Winners in the math portion will advance to the state competition, while all winners will receive recognition. Check-in will start at 8:45 a.m., followed by testing at 10 a.m. To attend, students need to contact their math and science teachers, school guidance counselors or academic coaches. Free lunch will be provided, and students are invited to participate in Spring Fest on campus, with live bands and food trucks. Sponsors need to register students by Feb. 22. For more information, visit www.lyon.edu/academic-day or call Kristi Price, regional coordinator, at (870) 307-7494.

Ladies’ Luncheon and Fashion Show

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Ozarka College Foundation will host its seventh annual Ladies’ Luncheon and Fashion Show at 11 a.m. March 2 in the Stone Bank Student Commons Area at Ozarka. The event will feature a catered lunch by Ozarka’s culinary arts department, local vendors offering their latest styles, and a silent auction. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at Ozarka College-Mountain View, Centennial Bank or First Service Bank, or from an Ozarka College Foundation board member. All proceeds will benefit Ozarka College-Mountain View students. For more information, contact Megan Carpenter at (870) 269-5600 or megan.carpenter@ozarka.edu.

Territorial Arkansas Living History Fest

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S., will present the Territorial Arkansas Living History Fest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 2. For more information, call the park at (870) 892-4708 or email davidsonville@arkansas.gov.

Sterling Scholars Lectures

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Sterling Scholars bring speakers to the Rotary Club lunches. A special presentation commemorating Arkansas Archeological Month will be offered by Catherine Swift from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6 at the Little Red Restaurant at Indian Hills, 337 Snead Drive. This event is open to the public, and purchase of lunch is optional. The Sterling Scholars Lectures are sponsored by the Rotary Club on the first Wednesday of each month.

Heartsaver AED Course

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community and Technical Education Department will offer a four-hour Heartsaver CPR AED course from 5-9 p.m. March 7 in Room 930 of the UACCB Nursing Allied Health Building. Instructor Cathy Shonk will teach adult and child CPR and AED (automated external defibrillator) use. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training. The cost, including supplies, is approximately $56 (the price for supplies may change). Participants are asked to bring their cellphones to the class. For more information or to register, call (870) 612-2082 or email communityed@uaccb.edu.

Genealogy Program

BATESVILLE — Holly Hope of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will present a genealogy program titled Bringing It Back: Basic Cemetery Maintenance and Safety at 10 a.m. March 9 in the second-floor meeting room of the Independence County Library, 267 E. Main St. Those who attend will be eligible to win a door prize after the event. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814 or email info@indcolib.com.

Bean, Soup and Cornbread Lunch

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Garden Club will host a Bean, Soup and Cornbread Lunch from noon to 3 p.m. March 9 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2413 Northeastern Ave. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children. The fundraiser will support community projects such as providing flower gardening at the Recycling Center, the Blue Star Memorial Highway and other locations. For more information, call (501) 249-9561.

Cystic Fibrosis Fundraiser

CABOT — Silver Screen Cinema 8 will show the movie 5 Feet Apart at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. March 14 in honor of three Cabot residents who have cystic fibrosis — April Pitts, Julia Hughes and Mackenzie Lenox — who will attend the opening show. The theater will make a charitable donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Reserve tickets at ticketsforthe.show/cabotvipcinema/069637000041.

Davidsonville Discovery Day

POCAHONTAS — The Davidsonville Discovery Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21 in the Education Center at Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S. The cost is $10 per person, with registration required. For more information or to sign up, call the park at (870) 892-4708 or email davidsonville@arkansas.gov.

Toast & Roast Dinner

BATESVILLE — The White River Health System Foundation will host its Toast & Roast Dinner on March 30 at the Batesville Community Center, 1420 S. 20th St. The WRHS Foundation will honor its 2019 Healthcare Heroes — Gary Bebow, Dr. Andy Davidson and Dr. E.J. Jones — for their years of service. Tickets are $125 each, and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information or tickets, contact Tiffany Cox at (870) 262-1834 or tcox@wrmc.com.

The Great American Cleanup

POCAHONTAS — The Great American Cleanup will take place from 10 a.m. to noon March 30 at Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S. Participants will meet at the Visitor Center for this free event. For more information or to sign up, call (870) 892-4708 or email davidsonville@arkansas.gov. Proceeds from the event will benefit nursing scholarships.

AARP Safe Driving Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E, will offer an AARP Safe Driving Class with Clay Fires from 1-5 p.m. April 4. This class will satisfy the requirements to get a reduction on auto-insurance premiums in Arkansas. The course fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. For more information or to RSVP, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

