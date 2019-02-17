Man who fired at Little Rock officer still at large and unidentified, authorities say

A gunman who fired shots at a Little Rock police officer has yet to be identified and is still at large as of Sunday night, authorities said.

Officer Bryce Cobb was on patrol in the area of 28th and Longcoy streets when he tried to conduct a “subject stop” on a man, Police Department spokesman Eric Barnes said in a news release.

During the interaction, the man pulled out a handgun and began firing shots at Cobb while trying to flee the scene, Barnes said. Cobb returned fire using his service weapon.

“Multiple shots were fired between the suspect and the officer,” department spokesman Michael Ford told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The gunman dropped the weapon and disappeared into a wooded area. A K-9 unit was deployed to search the area, but the shooter was not located, Barnes said.

“Officer Cobb has been placed on administrative leave,” Barnes said in the release. “This investigation is ongoing.”