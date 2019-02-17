Misplacing cars, keys and more

Most of us can relate to wandering through a parking lot and pushing the button on our key fob to make our car honk so we can find it.

It would help if we paid attention, or if all the aisles were numbered, as they are at some businesses.

I’ve almost gotten in the wrong vehicle multiple times. There are a lot of white SUVs. A lot.

Last time, I jerked open the back door of one to find a couple of cute kids in the back and a surprised momma in the driver’s seat.

The other day, I looked at the building where I parked and committed to memory a landmark I was near so I didn’t have to wander for 40 days and 40 nights looking for my vehicle.

I know a man who parks in the row immediately in front of the doors of a store, even if he has to park at the very back of the lot. That way, he can come out and walk straight to his vehicle without searching for it.

But what if you can’t find your keys?

The Tile trackers that are available for phones and keys are fabulous, say those who need them. I don’t have one; I just go on a mad search for my keys once in a while. They normally stay in my purse, but which purse?

The other morning, I got in the white SUV to go to work and realized I didn’t have my keys. I searched the car’s floorboards and under the seats; then I went back into our house to look in all the usual places.

My husband went to my closet, took a purse off a hook and said, “Are they in your purple purse?” I told him no, I hadn’t carried my purple purse in a while … but he was holding my burgundy purse, and yes, my keys were in it.

My brother is the worst — or the best — at losing keys. It’s basically every day of his life. He’s always been that way, and his college fraternity brothers had an extra set because he was always losing his. (And his wallet, his coats …)

I don’t remember my husband misplacing his keys in all our 31 years of marriage, except that one time when I accidentally put them in my purse and drove from Conway to Little Rock, where I worked at the time. He was nicer to me when he called than I would have been.

However, he does lose his reading glasses on a regular basis. He hunts and checks pockets of pants and jackets. Last week, he asked me to stop what I was doing and help him look. Despite the fact that he wears contacts, he has to have readers to read, well, just about anything.

I checked a few places, then spied them on the quartz countertop in our kitchen, where they were almost camouflaged.

Is there a micro-tracker to alert someone to where their eyeglasses are? If not, let’s invent one and make some money.

