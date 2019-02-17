Police in Little Rock search for gunman who shot at officers, spokesman says

Little Rock police officers and a man walking down a street exchanged gunfire early Sunday, authorities said.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said officers attempted to stop a person who was walking near 28th and Walker streets early Sunday.

The man began firing shots at officers, who returned fire, Ford said. No officers were injured, and a K-9 unit was looking for the gunman in the area as of 2:30 a.m. It wasn't immediately clear if the man was injured.

Dispatch records show officers attempted the stop in the area shortly before 1 a.m.