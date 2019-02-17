Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic Legislature Drivetime Mahatma Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Little Rock search for gunman who shot at officers, spokesman says

by Clara Turnage | Today at 3:01 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Police on scene near 28th and Walker streets early Sunday. - Photo by Clara Turnage

Little Rock police officers and a man walking down a street exchanged gunfire early Sunday, authorities said.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said officers attempted to stop a person who was walking near 28th and Walker streets early Sunday.

The man began firing shots at officers, who returned fire, Ford said. No officers were injured, and a K-9 unit was looking for the gunman in the area as of 2:30 a.m. It wasn't immediately clear if the man was injured.

Dispatch records show officers attempted the stop in the area shortly before 1 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT