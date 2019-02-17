Separate crashes kill 2 Arkansans

Two Arkansans died Friday in separate vehicle crashes, according to Arkansas State Police crash reports.

Thomas Booth, 18, of El Paso in White County was traveling north Friday afternoon when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane of Arkansas 5 near El Paso and struck an oncoming truck, the report said. Booth died in the crash.

Patsy Booth, 72, of El Paso, a passenger in Booth's vehicle, and William Meeks of Searcy, who was driving the oncoming Dodge truck, were injured in the crash that occurred about 12:50 p.m., the report said.

Both injured people were taken to UAMS Medical Center. Booth's body was taken to Powell Funeral Home in Searcy.

Also Friday, Alex David Walker, 44, of Texarkana died after his Chevrolet Camaro left the roadway and struck a culvert about 10:30 p.m. on U.S. 67 near Fulton, the report said. Walker's vehicle was the only one involved in the crash. He was pronounced dead by the Miller County coroner at 11:55 p.m.

His body was taken to the Miller County morgue, the report said.

The weather was cloudy and the roads were dry at the time of both crashes, according to the reports.

