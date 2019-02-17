Starting a Revolution in Searcy

VOTE NOTE: Before you read any further, go to GoSearcy.com and vote! And then vote again with your other email addresses on your other devices! Right now! Then do it again Monday and again by 10 p.m. Tuesday, too.

What you're voting for: Searcy's chance to be featured on the fourth season of Hulu's Small Business Revolution -- Main Street. The city is one of six finalists competing to be featured in eight episodes and receive a $500,000 extreme makeover.

Speaking of which, Ty Pennington, of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition fame, is a host of the show, as is Amanda Brinkman of Deluxe Corp., which provides small-business marketing services.

Searcy was officially announced as a top finalist last Tuesday morning, but we predicted it days earlier when publicists -- who surely wouldn't waste everyone's time -- scheduled our phone interview with the hosts to take place Tuesday afternoon.

"Aren't you dying to come back?!" we pressured Pennington, who visited Arkansas several times for his ABC series.

The Georgia native answered, "I am. I really am. I mean, look, I love Arkansas. ... We've done some great work there. I love the people. I love all of that -- you know I'm from the South.

"I'm so excited you guys have been nominated."

We are, too. So vote at GoSearcy.com. We'll wait.

Searcy is one of six finalists competing to be featured on the fourth season of Hulu's Small Business Revolution — Main Street. Voting continues through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

As for what has helped set Searcy apart, Brinkman said, "We were just so taken with not only the community residents and the pride they have in Searcy, but the small-business owners." While in the White County seat, she said, she learned to play the ukulele at Quattlebaum Music Center, admired art pieces made at Glass from the Past and enjoyed an "incredible" burrito at Burrito Day Cafe.

Amy Burton, Main Street Searcy's executive director, said that Searcy being selected for the show "would ultimately benefit the state" from an economic development standpoint, adding, "We're always looking at how we can get new businesses to Arkansas, and we're the one city in the state that has this shot through this avenue this season."

That address again is GoSearcy.com.

BLAZE FUNDRAISE: Petit & Keet has announced a fundraiser to help those affected by the Feb. 13 fire that destroyed The Red Bar in Grayton Beach, Fla. The spot that's popular with Arkansas beachgoers is co-owned by Petit & Keet partner Louis Petit and his sons.

Petit & Keet, 1620 Market St., Little Rock, will donate 20 percent of sales from Monday through Saturday to support The Red Bar staff members and their families.

Petit said via a statement, "We will be rebuilding the restaurant, but the iconic decor and memories can never be replaced. We're so grateful for the love that has been expressed from our friends all over the South."

Email: jchristman@arkansason line.com.

SundayMonday on 02/17/2019