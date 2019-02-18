Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas governor set to sign teacher pay raise legislation

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:30 a.m. 0comments

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to sign into law a bill that would raise the minimum for teacher salaries in the state by $4,000 over the next four years.

The governor's office says the Republican governor will sign the bill at 2 p.m. Monday at the state Department of Education.

The bill received wide support, passing the House on a 91-0 vote and clearing the Senate by a 35-0 margin.

Hutchinson has called for setting aside $60 million for school districts that are paying less than the new minimum requirements to comply with the legislation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT