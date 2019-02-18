Collier's game key to UConn win

Former Central Arkansas Christian star Christyn Williams of Connecticut drives past Central Florida guard Korneila Wright during the first quarter Sunday in Orlando, Fla. Williams had 12 points as Connecticut won 78-41.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 4 CONNECTICUT 78, CENTRAL FLORIDA 41

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Despite a physical effort from the opposing team, No. 4 Connecticut imposed its will on the game, outworking Central Florida inside and out.

Napheesa Collier was the key, getting 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals as UConn completed a 78-41 victory Sunday.

"Of all the players on our team, Napheesa has the best matchup on the team," Coach Geno Auriemma said. "Every team we play has an impossible decision on how they are going to guard her, and she never stops."

The Huskies hopped out to a 23-4 lead over the Knights led by Collier who scored or assisted on 16 of 20 of the teams' first 20 points scored. Central Florida responded with a 17-7 run, but wouldn't cut in any more as they went on a four-minute scoring drought into the break.

Five players scored in double figures for the Huskies (23-2, 11-0 American), including Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian), who scored all of her 12 points in the second half.

Kay Kay Wright was the only offense for the Knights (20-5, 9-3 American) for most of the game, scoring 17 points. UCF shot 17 for 50 from the field and didn't attempt a free throw until midway through the third.

In other Top 25 women's games Sunday, Emese Hof scored 25 points and No. 20 Miami rallied to upset No. 2 Louisville 79-73. ... Andra Espinoza-Hunter set career highs with 7 three-pointers and 24 points and No. 5 Mississippi State bounced back to beat Texas A&M 92-64. ... Megan Gustafson scored 24 of her 31 points in the second half and No. 14 Iowa beat No. 7 Maryland 86-73. ... Natisha Hiedeman scored a career-high 34 points and Danielle King added 20 to lead No. 8 Marquette past Seton Hall 109-63. ... Alanna Smith made a layup with three seconds left to lift No. 10 Stanford past Southern Cal 69-67. ... Alexis Jennings scored a season-high 22 points, Bianca Cuevas-Moore added 19 and Destanni Henderson had 18 as No. 11 South Carolina beat Florida 96-77. ... Kayla Goth scored 15 points, Peyton Williams had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Kansas State overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to beat No. 15 Texas 69-60. ... Miranda Drummond had 17 points and 6 rebounds and Tiana Mangakahia added 15 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists as No. 16 Syracuse beat Wake Forest 77-57. ... Courtney Ekmark made two free throws with under a second remaining to cap No. 19 Arizona State's 60-58 victory over Utah. ... Kiah Gillespie had 18 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals as No. 21 Florida State beat Pittsburgh 78-46. ... Hannah Whitish scored 16 points and Nebraska held off No. 24 Michigan State 82-71.

