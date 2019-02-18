Former UAFS coach no longer employed by university

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith men's basketball coach Justin Bailey is no longer employed by the school, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon.

Bailey, a UAFS alum and a native of Fort Smith, was in his first season as the Lions' head coach. He was placed on paid administrative leave on Jan. 8. No other details for the suspension were made available as the university cited it was a personnel matter. Bailey's coaching bio has also been removed from the school's web page.

At the time of his suspension, the university said in a news release, Bailey was removed "pending a review of information that has been brought to the university’s attention."

The last game Bailey coached was Dec. 19, a home game against Wisconsin-Parkside. The Lions are 4-7 since Bailey was removed and are 9-16 overall with three games remaining in the regular season.

UAFS athletic director Curtis Janz took over coaching duties at the time of the suspension and will coach the team for the rest of the season.

Prior to being hired at UAFS last June, Bailey was an assistant coach at Lamar University in south Texas.