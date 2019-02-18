Hogs make top 5 for highly touted power forward

Arkansas has made the top five for highly regarded power forward target Raymond Hawkins,.

Hawkins (6-9, 230 pounds) of Findlay Prep in Las Vegas has narrowed his list to Arkansas, Arizona State, DePaul, Buffalo and Mississippi State. He played his junior season at Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland.

He's averaging 10.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists a game for the 18-6 Pilots. The Hogs are expected to get an official visit from Hawkins.

Hawkins' mother, Makisvha Pope, grew up with and attended high school with former Razorback center and Oakland native Darnell Robinson, who played on the 1994 national championship team.

Robinson played with Hawkins’ uncle, Capis Hope, at Emery Secondary School before signing with Arkansas.

The Hogs hope to sign one to two big men in the spring signing period that runs from April 17-May 15.