Last-second jumper beats Hogs

NO. 17 KENTUCKY 61, ARKANSAS 59

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Rhyne Howard scored 18 points, the last two on a pull-up jumper at the foul line with 1.3 seconds left that gave No. 17 Kentucky a 61-59 victory over Arkansas on Sunday.

In a game that neither team led by more than eight points, and the biggest lead of the second half was five by Kentucky early in the fourth quarter, the Razorbacks tied the game on a three-pointer by Raven Northcross-Baker with 20 seconds to go. It was her only basket of the game.

After a timeout to advance the ball, Howard, a freshman who also had 14 rebounds, dribbled the clock down to under 10 seconds and when the called play didn't materialize, drove from the left to head down the lane before pulling for the winner.

Taylor Murray added 16 points for the Wildcats (21-5, 8-3 SEC), who won their fourth consecutive and improved to 14-2 at home. Maci Morris had 11 points.

Chelsea Dundee led the Razorbacks (16-10, 5-7), who have lost five consecutive, with 20 points. Kiara Williams had career highs of 17 rebounds and 7 blocked shots to go with her season-high of 14 points.

In other Top 25 women's games Sunday, Emese Hof scored 25 points and No. 20 Miami rallied to upset No. 2 Louisville 79-73. Miami (22-5, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed Louisville (23-2, 10-2) by as many as 14 in the second quarter. ... Naphessa Collier had 18 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals as No. 4 Connecticut beat Central Florida 78-41. Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) scored all 12 of her points in the second half for UConn (23-2, 11-0 American). Kay Kay Wright scored 17 points for UCF (20-5, 9-3). ... Andra Espinoza-Hunter set career highs with 7 three-pointers and 24 points and No. 5 Mississippi State bounced back to beat Texas A&M 92-64. Mississippi State (23-2, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) used a big third-quarter run to get back on track. Chennedy Carter had 28 points for Texas A&M (19-6, 8-4). ... Megan Gustafson scored 24 of her 31 points in the second half and No. 14 Iowa beat No. 7 Maryland 86-73. The Hawkeyes (21-5, 12-3) have won 10 of 11. Stephanie Jones led Maryland (23-3, 12-3) with 21 points. ... Natisha Hiedeman scored a career-high 34 points and Danielle King added 20 to lead No. 8 Marquette (22-4, 13-1 Big East) past Seton Hall 109-63. Desiree Elmore scored 21 points for Seton Hall (14-12, 6-9). ... Alanna Smith made a layup with three seconds left to lift No. 10 Stanford (21-4, 11-3 Pac-12) past Southern Cal 69-67. Minyon Moore had 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Trojans (15-10, 5-9). ... Alexis Jennings scored a season-high 22 points, Bianca Cuevas-Moore added 19 and Destanni Henderson had 18 as No. 11 South Carolina beat Florida 96-77. Tyasha Harris added 11 points and 10 assists to help the Gamecocks (19-6, 11-1). Funda Nakkasoglu led the Gators (6-19, 2-10) with 19 points. ... Kayla Goth scored 15 points, Peyton Williams had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Kansas State overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to beat No. 15 Texas 69-60. Jasauen Beard and Rachel Ranke each scored 11 points for the Wildcats (16-10, 7-7 Big 12). Destiny Littlejohn had 16 points for Texas (20-6, 10-4). ... Miranda Drummond had 17 points and 6 rebounds and Tiana Mangakahia added 15 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists as No. 16 Syracuse beat Wake Forest 77-57. Digna Strautmane and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 10 points each for the Orange (19-6, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference. Alex Sharp had 17 points for the Demon Deacons (10-15, 1-11). ... Courtney Ekmark made two free throws with under a second remaining to cap No. 19 Arizona State's 60-58 victory over Utah. Ekmark finished with 15 points for the Sun Devils (18-6, 9-4 Pac-12). Megan Huff scored 15 points for Utah (18-7, 7-7). ... Kiah Gillespie had 18 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals as No. 21 Florida State beat Pittsburgh 78-46. Nicki Ekhomu added 15 points for the Seminoles (21-5, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Danielle Garven had 14 points for Pittsburgh (10-17, 1-12). ... Hannah Whitish scored 16 points and Nebraska held off No. 24 Michigan State 82-71. Leigha Brown added 14 points, making 4 of 5 three-pointers for the Cornhuskers (12-14, 7-8 Big Ten). Shay Colley had 17 points for the Spartans (17-8, 7-7).

Sports on 02/18/2019