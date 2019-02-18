LR police say no suspect ID'd after shots fired at officer

A person who fired shots at a Little Rock police officer had yet to be identified and was still at large as of Sunday night, authorities said.

Officer Bryce Cobb was on patrol in the area of West 28th and Longcoy streets when he tried to conduct a "subject stop" on an unknown black male, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Eric Barnes said in a news release.

During the interaction, the person pulled a handgun and began firing shots at Cobb while trying to flee the scene, Barnes said. Cobb returned fire.

"Multiple shots were fired between the suspect and the officer," Little Rock Police Department spokesman Michael Ford told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The gunman dropped the weapon and disappeared into a wooded area. A police dog was deployed to search the area, but a suspect was not located, Barnes said.

"Officer Cobb has been placed on administrative leave," Barnes said in the release. "This investigation is ongoing."

