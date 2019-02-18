New reporter to join KARK, Fox16 in Little Rock

A new television reporter is heading to Little Rock from western Texas next month after joining KARK-TV and Fox16, the station’s leaders announced Monday.

Haylee Brooks said she’ll be the incoming breaking news digital anchor and live shot reporter for the stations, saying in an afternoon social media post that “words cannot express how excited I am for this next step.”

“This job has been a dream come true and I get to continue doing what I love in a new city,” she wrote.

Staffers and station leaders announced the new arrival on social media Monday afternoon.

According to Brook's LinkedIn page, she’s a 2016 graduate from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, where she focused on broadcast journalism and communication studies.

She joined ABC affiliate KMID in 2017, covering communities in western Texas, including Midland and Odessa.

Her biography on the station's website said she’s had a passion for storytelling and editing from a young age. As a 15-year-old high schooler, she created commercials for companies.

Brooks plans to leave Texas at the end of the month, she wrote before thanking the community she covered.

“Thank you West Texas, for helping me grow! I will be forever grateful for these experiences and the people I met,” she wrote.